Code Orange will hit the road for an American tour in support of their next LP, Underneath, this spring. The group dubbed the Underneath the Skin Tour trek, and supporting acts include Show Me the Body, Jesus Piece, Year of the Knife and Machine Girl. The presales started today and the general ticket sale date is January 24.

The group has released their new album, which is expected to be released on March 13, earlier this month, with the release of a video for the song “Underneath”. , including a shot with synchronized dancers covered in cellophane.

“Underneath, it’s about dealing with duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed and all-consuming digital nirvana,” drummer-singer Jami Morgan said in a communicated. “Everyone has a voice and no one seems to matter … dive into the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties and regrets to face the monster that was built below.”

Morgan co-produced the album with Nick Rasculinecz (Deftones, Alice in Chains) and Will Yip. The disc features additional programming from Nine Inch Nails drummer Chris Vrenna.

The group’s most recent album, Forever, topped the list of Rolling Stone’s 20 best metal albums in 2017. The magazine wrote that the group claimed “cutting edge heaviness” disc and that “Forever thrives as much in the atmosphere as in the atmosphere. as aggression. “

Code Orange tour dates

March 30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

April 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts

April 2 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Peabody’s

April 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

April 4 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 7 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

April 9 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

April 10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

April 12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

April 13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

April 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

April 17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

April 21 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

April 23 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

April 24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

May 2 – Concord, SC @ Epicenter Festival

May 10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

* Show Me the Body does not play these dates.