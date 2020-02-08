Code Orange drop fiery video “Swallowing The Rabbit Whole”

Code orange approaching the release of their upcoming album Underneath and they are back today with a new single.
The band releases ‘Swallowing The Rabbit Whole’ after dropping the title track from the album last month.
The band releases their second single from the album in addition to a video clip.
“Swallowing The Rabbit Whole” is the passage to the deep descent that is the next era of Code Orange … the next piece of the puzzle of Underneath. Duality is the key, not only thematically on this album, but in the constant evolution of our sound and the larger heavy music world in general. You are completely behind it, until you drown in it, “says drummer Jami Morgan.
You can listen to the new song in the player below.
[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ctn14oYz0qA [/ embed]
If you haven’t heard “Underneath” yet, check it out below.
[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybBzQsMfFvs [/ embed]
Code Orange starts a headliner tour that starts at the end of March. They are also going to Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow this summer. You can see their list of tour dates below.
dates:
30/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
04/02 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Peabody’s
04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
04/04 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
04/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/09 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and art festival
04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
04/12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
04/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and art festival
04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @
21-04 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *
04/24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *
05/02 – Concord, SC @ Epicenter Festival
05/10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival
Knotfest Roadshow
05/30 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview *
05/31 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden **
06/04 – Quebec City, QC @ Center Videotron
06/05 – Montreal, QC @ Center Bell
06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/08 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater
06/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/2 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
06/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
06/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/18 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
06/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
06/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/23 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
06/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **
* Not provided with a day to remember
** No code orange
