Code Orange drop fiery video “Swallowing The Rabbit Whole”

Code orange approaching the release of their upcoming album Underneath and they are back today with a new single.

The band releases ‘Swallowing The Rabbit Whole’ after dropping the title track from the album last month.

The band releases their second single from the album in addition to a video clip.

“Swallowing The Rabbit Whole” is the passage to the deep descent that is the next era of Code Orange … the next piece of the puzzle of Underneath. Duality is the key, not only thematically on this album, but in the constant evolution of our sound and the larger heavy music world in general. You are completely behind it, until you drown in it, “says drummer Jami Morgan.

You can listen to the new song in the player below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ctn14oYz0qA [/ embed]

If you haven’t heard “Underneath” yet, check it out below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybBzQsMfFvs [/ embed]

Code Orange starts a headliner tour that starts at the end of March. They are also going to Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow this summer. You can see their list of tour dates below.

dates:

30/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

04/02 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Peabody’s

04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/04 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

04/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/09 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and art festival

04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

04/12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

04/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and art festival

04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @

21-04 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

04/24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

05/02 – Concord, SC @ Epicenter Festival

05/10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

Knotfest Roadshow

05/30 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview *

05/31 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden **

06/04 – Quebec City, QC @ Center Videotron

06/05 – Montreal, QC @ Center Bell

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/08 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

06/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/2 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

06/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

06/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/18 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

06/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

06/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/23 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

06/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

* Not provided with a day to remember

** No code orange

Anti-flag