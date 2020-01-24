Coco Gauff knocks Osaka out of the Australian Open

Coco Gauff used a quick start in the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne to take out defending champion Naomi Osaka in two sets.

The teenager interrupted the serving champion’s serve in the first set to make it 6: 3 and never looked back from there.

COCO 💙 @ CocoGauff | # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/KhU57zsiXS

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

Gauff had a perfect start to the second set when he broke through Osaka in the first game. The aspiring star was unable to capitalize immediately when Osaka broke straight back and finished the set 1-1.

The two held a service game before Gauff interrupted the champion again, before the service game served to give the set a 5-3 advantage.

Despair

Osaka thought the serve was 5-4, but Gauff served for the set. Osaka smashed her racket in frustration as she gave up another casual mistake in the final game of the game.

Osaka smashed another return before desperately checking the referee’s call, which clearly failed.

The letter was on the wall when Coco Gauff hit 40-0. The service was good, Osaka made another unrestrained mistake on the net and the teenager is through to the fourth round.

Coco Gauff’s performance will shake the headlines, but Osaka was as bad as Gauff was good. The 2019 winner delivered 30 casual mistakes in just 19 games lasting just over an hour.

The day that Serena Williams was eliminated in the same phase of the competition, the win felt like a change in the American tennis guard.

After the game, Gauff thanked the audience for not being able to turn around “I lost the first round of juniors two years ago” when she thought “What is my life like?”

For the American, who will only turn 16 in March, the next round is a fight in the fourth round against Chinese player Zhang Shuai or compatriot Sofia Kenin.

A Grand Slam semi-final is never easy, but should Gauff reach the last four, Ashleigh Barty will be number one for the teenager if she gets Karolina Pliskova out of the way