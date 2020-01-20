Coco Gauff just beat Venus Williams in the Australian Open. Is Serena the next one?

Cori “Coco” Gauff comes for the title “greatest athlete of all time”.

The 15-year-old tennis player beat her “idol” Venus Williams in the opening round of the Australian Open with 7-6 (5), 6-3. This marks their second competition, the first in Wimbledon last year, where Gauff also won.

“I definitely had more confidence this time,” Gauff told ESPN after her victory. Just six months ago, Guaff was a relatively unknown Grand Slam rookie. Now she is on a mission “to be the best.”

“My mission is to be the best,” Gauff told the New York Times. “That is my goal, to win as many Grand Slams as possible. But today my mission was to win.”

Winning as many Grand Slams as possible means that Gauff must be the best record holder Serena Williams, who she still has to play at this event. Williams has won most Grand Slam titles of all time during her career, with a total of 23 Grand Slam tournament wins and has made it clear that she wants to win one more at the Australian Open.

Fortunately, Williams thinks Gauff is more than capable of being a champion and declares that she is a “big fan” of her.

“I think some 15-year-olds, like me, don’t know what to do at Wimbledon,” Williams said in 2019. “Then you have a 15-year-old like Coco who knows what to do. I think they’re definitely on another level. “

Oh, to be in the stands when this match finally happens.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

Serena Williams donates Winnings to Fire Relief

Sloane Stephens fights for equality in tennis

The One Beauty Step Naomi Osaka never skips