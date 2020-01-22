Coco Gauff enters the third round of the Australian Open

American teenager Coco Gauff came from a defeat to prepare for a round three meeting with defending champion Naomi Osaka.

15-year-old Gauff continued her win in the first round against Venus Williams with a win in the second round against Sorana Cirstea.

The American had to come from a defeat to assert herself against her Romanian opponent, and Gauff came from a defeat in the last set to end the match in two hours and seven minutes.

Gauff thanked the Australian support: “Honestly, I didn’t think I would get so much support in Australia. I had a 0: 3 and you really made me believe.”

Naomi Osaka overcame her frustrations and continued to defend her title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Saisai Zheng.

The third seed threw her racquet after dropping the serve early in the second set, and after the match joked that her racquet “magically flew out of her hand”.

It is the second consecutive Grand Slam that Gauff faces Osaka, who was also the defending champion when the pair met in the third round of the US Open in September.

The Japanese won 6-3 [6-0] that day and the two hugged each other on the net after the match.