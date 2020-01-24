Coco Gauff defeats Naomi Osaka and scares the tennis world

Gauff is only 15 and still has to finish school, but he is clearly learning fast. Less than six months ago, she played in the third round of the US Open against Osaka, where Osaka was the current champion, and lost 6-3 and 6-0.

On Friday evening, Gauff played again in the third round of the Australian Open against Osaka, where Osaka is also the reigning champion. Incredible, Gauff won 6: 3: 6: 4 and scared the tennis world.

Gauff took tennis lessons from the first to the second game. “The pace of her ball. It definitely plays faster than most players,” she said.

“I think I wasn’t really prepared for it at the US Open. And today I definitely showed that I was working on it in the off-season.” This was the additional aggression Gauff had committed to.

Her serve had also accelerated; Osaka noticed it. And she was two inches taller.

Gauff’s training was not just technical. She said she was tense at the US Open. “I think I was nervous,” she said. “I had the three setters in the first two rounds of the US Open. I think it only has to do with all the media.

“I feel like I’m playing more now and just having fun. Winning is the icing on the cake, but frankly I have a lot of fun on the pitch, even in these difficult situations.”

Gauff skips the tennis classes so quickly and so sangfroid that it’s easy to forget that they should actually be in school. She celebrated in court and said, “What is my life?”

“I was just trying to enjoy the moment and enjoy it,” she said. “I still wouldn’t say I’m used to it. It was my first time on Rod Laver. So just before my match, I tried to get over this kind of hump and play on a place I’ve never been on I played in such a big stage before. “Out of court as well as switched on it is collected beyond her years.

Naomi Osaka was excluded from the Australian Open in the third round. Credit: Getty Images

This is just Gauff’s third major championship. At Wimbledon last year, she reached the fourth round, then the third in the US and now the fourth here. This is an early record.

After their encounter with the US Open, Osaka Gauff had comforted from star to star.

“I am forever grateful for this moment.” Said Gauff. “Not just for me, it was a great moment for me, but also for the people who are watching.”

Six months later, it was Osaka who needed comfort.

For Gauff, the sky is the limit. But first there is her homework.

Greg Baum is a senior sports columnist and associate editor at The Age.

