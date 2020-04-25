Coco Gaff fought depression with ‘hype hype I don’t want’

Gauff made a sensation by winning four rounds in a game against Venus Williams in the grand slam debut at Wimbledon last year.

At the age of 16, he had three rounds in the US Open, four rounds in the Australian Open this year, and the final winner Sofia Kenin hit three sets.

Gauff, who became the first 15-year-old to reach the top 50 in 15 years by reaching the 49-year-old career in the WTA rankings in February, has become a notable fan in the past 9 months, but surveillance at a very young age is difficult for her mental health Went through.

“In my life I always wanted to do the youngest thing. I added hype that I didn’t want,” she wrote after Racquet. “I put pressure on me to do it quickly. After everything is done, I get the results I want.

Just before Wi Boldon, back in 2017/18, I was struggling to find out if this was really what I wanted. It wasn’t a problem because I always had results. I realized that I had to start the game for myself, not for others.

“I’ve been really depressed for about a year. It’s been the hardest year so far. Even though I did, I felt like I didn’t have a lot of friends. If you’re in that dark mindset, you’re invisible. Too often on the bright side of things , This is the hardest part.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with tennis. Maybe it’s related to juggling everything. I wanted to play tennis but didn’t know how I wanted to do it. Probably the right choice for taking a year off to focus on life. It wasn’t, but I’m close to not going in that direction.

“I just got lost. I was confused and thinking about whether this was what I wanted or what others did. It took me a lot of time to sit, think and cry. I was stronger than that and I knew myself better. Stay calm. I think it’s because I’ve accepted who I am after overcoming the low scores in my life. Now when I’m in court, I’m really grateful to be there. “

Too many attempts to get @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/wjRIFaGgO5.

— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 8, 2020

Gauf said she felt responsible as a role model for young girls in the same way that Sister Williams was inspired.

“I like to play more than myself,” she continued. “Now I’m bringing girls to most African Americans, including all races, and they say I’m picking up my racket for the first time because of me. It surprises me because it’s the way I’ve been in sports.

“I remember a month before going to a club where mble bledon trained and i’ve seen most boys play. A month later i went back and the majority was a woman and the trainer said it was because of me. I had one tournament that kind of Has the effect of

“One of the biggest problems for me is to keep breaking the barriers. At the same time, I don’t like to compare it with Serena or Venus. First, I don’t level up yet. It doesn’t always seem fair. Sister William just comes to mind. It will be compared to the person.

“Of course, I want to go where they are, but they are two girls who have set their way for myself. So I can never be like them. I don’t even have a chance to get involved in this job. African Americans in sports Since I had very little, I wouldn’t even have thought of joining tennis without tennis.

Get breaking news.

Allow notification

You have already subscribed