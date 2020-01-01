Cochrane's "Marathon Man" overcomes health problems to end efforts to help children – Calgary

Loading...

It was the end of New Year's Eve tradition in Cochrane, Alta, on Tuesday when the city's "marathon man" held his last fundraiser to help children.

Martin Parnell earned his nickname in 2010 when he ran 250 marathons in a single year.

It was the beginning of his efforts to raise money to help young people around the world get involved in sports – efforts that raised $ 1.3 million to help 27,000 children in countries around the world ,

"In Afghanistan and Iraq, girls and women can run for freedom and equality," Parnell said of one of his goals.

"We also built a playground in a kindergarten school in Tanzania."

Parnell organized the run on Tuesday to help the boys and girls club in Cochrane, which runs out-of-school aid programs and other activities for young people in the city northwest of Calgary.

"It just helps him to fund the Boys and Girls Club," said 11-year-old club member Mackenzie Sealock.

Despite some serious health setbacks, Parnell took part in the run on Tuesday.

"I had a stroke two months ago," said Parnell.

That was five years after an earlier stroke.

"It was a long recovery, 18 months, but I was able to come back and continue," said Parnell. "And so I'm just happy to be back. Happy to be here!"

Parnell's persistence in overcoming his health problems impressed others who attended the event.

"It's amazing that one person can do so much good," said Laura Townsend. "There are probably hundreds who were inspired by him."

While the run marked the end of Parnell's fundraiser on Tuesday, the 64-year-old is not yet up and running.

He will complete the Boston Marathon in April 2020.

"When this is complete, I have to go into my training program to prepare for Boston. I look forward to it," said Parnell.

"No rest for the bad guys, right?"

