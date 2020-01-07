Coca-Cola acquires full ownership of dairy brand Fairlife

Loading...

Dive overview:

Coca-Cola has taken over the remaining interest in Fairlife from its joint venture partner Select Milk Producers, a dairy cooperative. Coca-Cola previously owned a minority interest of 42.5%. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Launched in 2012, Fairlife started with its Core Power product, a protein-rich milkshake, and has since expanded to a broad portfolio of added value dairy products. Fairlife will continue to operate as a stand-alone company based in Chicago.

Coca-Cola President Jim Dinkins from North America said in a Q&A published by the company that Fairlife “plays an important role in our strategy of continuing to grow as a total beverage company, as we innovate to offer people more new products that meet their expectations to their changing lifestyle and needs. “

Dive Insight:

Under the tenure of Coca-Cola’s CEO James Quincey, the drink giant has aggressively set out to diversify the company’s portfolio beyond the iconic soft drinks. The decision to fully acquire Fairlife is the latest step in that ongoing process. Despite challenges for the brand’s reputation in 2019, value-added dairy is a growing industry in the US and one that could help Coca-Cola in the future.

The ultra-filtered milk from Fairlife, a protein-rich and lower lactose product, debuted in 2014. Turnover has grown double-digit every year, including 42% in the first quarter of 2019. Fairlife achieved more than $ 500 million in retail sales last year, Nielsen said AMC figures from Coca-Cola, so it makes sense that Coke would like to own this brand completely.

The dairy industry is struggling with two major dairy processors – Dean Foods and Borden Dairy – who are filing for bankruptcy. But one bright spot has been innovation, with value-added options and their high margins attractive to companies. Organic Valley introduced an ultra-filtered milk last year and Horizon Organic offers its own protein-rich milk line to compete with Fairlife. Other products such as New Zealand’s a2 milk, whose product lacks a protein that can cause stomach upset, also challenge Fairlife.

In the past, Coca-Cola faced challenges with the protein-rich brand. An animal welfare group recently released undercover videos of animal abuse at a Fairlife supplier factory in Indiana. As a result, Coca-Cola and Fairlife were confronted with a stream of lawsuits that accused companies of consumer fraud and misleading marketing. Although Dinkins said in the Q&A that Coke was impressed by Fairlife’s rapid action to address the situation, this incident would have influenced the soda giant’s decision to buy the company all together to ensure that nothing similar happens more often.

“Everyone at Coca-Cola was shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the incident last summer. That is why it was important for our team that we are very involved …”, says Dinkins. “We have been working with Fairlife ever since to ensure that their supply chain has the strongest possible policies and best practices to ensure animal welfare and employee care.”

Fairlife has expanded its range in recent years, from filtered milk to protein-rich recovery and nutritional shakes and drinkable snacks. Fairlife has already benefited from the Coca-Cola reach, with its products distributed through the Minute Maid distribution system and Coca-Cola bottlers in the US

Growth is likely to remain an important goal of the brand when the acquisition is completed. Fairlife was launched in Canada in 2018 and the company continues to expand its production in the US. Fairlife already has production facilities in Michigan and Texas and is working on the construction of a new facility in Arizona. Although the brand will continue to operate as an independent company, building another facility increases its reach and growth potential.

This purchase makes sense for Coca-Cola because the company is working on a “total beverage company” through acquisitions. Coca-Cola has taken over brands in various growing, trendy categories such as Honest Tea, Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, Suja Juice, Zico coconut water and Costa Coffee. Coca-Cola’s growth strategy, which is partly fueled by a move towards better drinks for you, is unlikely to end soon.