Cobie Smulders visits HIMYM with Robin Sparkles’ hit

Image source: Getty / Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times

We may all stay home at this time, but there is one woman who wants us to return to the mall: Robin Sparkles. How I met your mother fans got a special treat when actress Cobie Smulders paid tribute to her character Robin Scherbatsky’s Candian pop star alter ego. The star took an unexpected trip to the memory lane while he was having a virtual hangout Stumptown costar Jake Johnson for Vulture’s Instagram Live series Two friends: A fun time with a hangout with people who know each other well. While the two reminisce about their former long-running television series (Johnson played the lovely Nick Miller New girl) sent fans Smulders to sing the infamous song of her character, “Let’s go to the mall.”

After some nudging from Johnson – in which the actor demanded that Smulders “Give us a goddamn 10. We all live in COVID-19, give us a damn 10.” – they Friends From College actress sings a bit of the opening verse of the song, singing “Come on Jessica, come on Tori / Let’s go to the mall, you won’t regret it.” Or rather “sorey”, because that Canadian accent is thick. Check out the nostalgic moment that occurs about 10 minutes in the video below, and join us and wonder if the world would ever be ready for an acoustic version of “Let’s go to the mall.”