Coat Design starts careers for people who are homeless in Michigan

Story by Holly Yan, CNN Photos by Brittany Greeson for CNN

(CNN) – In the shadow of Detroit’s tallest skyscrapers, dozens of homeless people tremble in the 17-degree cold.

Wild gusts of wind of 25 km / h feel like cold knives stinging your face.

Every winter, such circumstances demand the lives of countless homeless people – especially those without warm coats.

Now, a nonprofit organization that wants to solve this problem has inadvertently led to one of the most successful homeless employment programs as the country’s homelessness crisis continues to grow.

“This is so much bigger than anything I could have imagined,” said Veronika Scott, 30-year-old CEO and founder of the empowerment plan.

The plan employs homeless people and teaches them how to make coats for the poor in the streets.

These are not typical coats. They turn into storage bags and sleeping bags to protect against frostbite or death.

The most impressive change, however, is behind the scenes, where 100% of homeless workers have their own home within a few months through the coat-making program.

She was sick and lived in a car with her children

With a laser-sharp focus and dizzying coordination, Pam Warren sews a coat with all four limbs.

“I make bags on panels,” she explains, letting a piece of jagged black fabric run under a sewing machine.

She operates the machine with a pedal under her left foot while using a lever next to her right knee to control the direction of the stitches.

At the age of 48, Warren discovered a hidden talent.

“I’m a seamstress, that’s my title. And I’m also a pocket expert,” she says with a broad grin. “I’m so good with these bags and so fast with them.”

Four years ago, Warren was homeless and lived in her car with her two youngest children.

She was released after having a severe blood clot and being unable to work for months.

Almost immediately, Warren knew that she and her children would also lose their beautiful brick house. “I had no help,” she said.

This is because Warren decided a few years ago to leave her husband and raise their children alone. Like many colleagues in the empowerment plan, she was a victim of domestic violence.

Warren married at the age of 20 and soon became a housewife and mother who stayed at home.

The physical abuse started early and continued for years until “I only left one day – for my children.”

“I stayed so long because I didn’t think I could do it without him – financially, mostly … especially with the kids,” said Warren.

After losing her job in 2015, she and her two youngest children – then a toddler and a fifth grader – lived in her Chrysler Sebring for months and called “emergency shelters every day” to see if a room had opened.

“For a long time we were there where we didn’t take a shower. We couldn’t afford to take a bath,” she said.

“My daughter went to school, so she missed a lot of school because it was embarrassing to send her to school without clean clothes and to take care of her hygiene.”

Her daughter was so traumatized by bullying due to poor hygiene that she missed half the school year. She failed fifth grade and had to repeat it.

After four months in the car, the family finally moved to a homeless shelter. There she learned about the empowerment plan, which occasionally hosts job fairs with the shelter.

“I wanted a job (but) it was a sewing job,” said Warren, giggling. “I don’t know anything about sewing!”

But after a series of interviews, she got the job. “My jaw hurt from smiling so much,” she said.

Now Warren has his own home and her children are doing well at school.

“I’m back in school to get my GED,” said Warren.

She takes great pleasure in sewing the coats and even more “just sees them on the street”.

“Everywhere you go you will see people and tell them, ‘Hey! I made this coat!'”

“I don’t need a coat! I need a job!’

Scott never intended to be CEO. The 30-year-old founder of the empowerment plan was homeless again and again in her childhood as her family struggled with job loss, mental health problems and addiction problems.

“There was a point in my upbringing when everything I personally owned could fit in a backpack,” said Scott.

“I had my sketch pad in this backpack. That’s why I came to art. That was the thing I couldn’t do with anything.”

This love of art – along with scholarships and financial support – brought her to the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, where she worked on product design.

Maybe she would work for a big company in New York, she thought. But above all: “I wanted to take care of my family.”

Her plans made a sharp detour when she was 20 years old and was given an unusual class assignment: design a project that met a community need.

“We just googled the needs in Detroit,” Scott recalled.

She learned that hundreds of homeless people who were freezing could not get into already filled accommodations. Since she had no experience in clothing design, she decided to design a coat that would turn into a sleeping bag.

“It took over 80 hours to finish the first one,” said Scott.

She brought her early prototypes to a local animal shelter to get feedback from the homeless. But her biggest revelation came when a woman at the shelter started “yelling at me full”.

“‘You! You with the coat! Coat lady!'” Scott remembered the woman who screamed. “‘It makes no sense! I don’t need a coat! I need a job!'”

At that point, Scott turned her class project into a homeless mission.

She graduated from college in December 2011. On January 1, 2012, she launched the Empowerment Plan.

Almost everyone thought the business model would fail, Scott said.

“We were fully funded through the PayPal button on my blog,” she said. “We used it to collect the money to continue.”

Scott’s dean at college connected her to the CEO of Carhartt, a rugged apparel manufacturer that was soon committed to her nonprofit organization.

“They donated the first sewing machines. They donated the fabric. They flew me to spend time in their factory so I could see how these products were really made,” said Scott. “I’ve really learned everything I know now.”

Soon Scott was able to hire her first employees in a homeless shelter. She will never forget the enthusiasm of applicants, including those who showed up two hours earlier for the interview.

“You were just so committed,” said Scott. “I remember they said, ‘Oh, I have children, but that won’t bother you!'”

But hiring wasn’t the only challenge. Scott knew she lacked the skills to teach her new hires how to make coats efficiently.

So she posted an appeal on Facebook: “I need help. Does anyone know how to sew? I need someone to come in and teach us.”

A woman answered. She later became a full-time employee.

Eight years later, the empowerment plan employed over 80 homeless people. Many have graduated and become self-employed. Not a single worker has returned to homelessness.

And the 35,000 sleeping bag coats they made were shipped all over the world.

A global phenomenon

With the spread of “Empower Coats”, global demand also grew.

“Through partnerships with other nonprofits, we have been able to distribute them across the United States and now in 20 other countries,” said Scott.

The program is funded by private donations. Each $ 125 donation will pay for material and labor for one coat of paint. Donors can request that coats go to certain communities or where the need is most.

Last year “one company sponsored 2,000 coats and went to 20 different cities,” said Scott. “So members of our team went to all of these communities.”

But as in any urban area, it is difficult to know where the most pressing needs are. This is where the experts come in.

I’m trying to find those who need the most help

Detroit’s Hart Plaza doesn’t look like a home for the needy.

In summer the extensive complex is full of music festivals. But the 14-acre course is practically deserted by winter.

While interiors are empty, homeless people tremble in the stairwell or in outside corners.

Ephemeral men and women are so well hidden in the cracks in the square that most passersby don’t even notice them.

But medical students Ellie Small and Mari Gener know exactly where they are.

“I come here a few times a week,” said Small, a student at Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“It is interesting because there is a completely different crowd in the morning, at noon and in the evening.”

Small is the president of MSU’s Detroit Street Care, a voluntary aid program that provides medical care to the homeless.

The group works with Scott and the Empowerment Plan, along with similar organizations at Wayne State University and the University of Michigan, to figure out where to put the coats.

Scott said, even though she is from Detroit, “I wouldn’t know if I was going to Hart Plaza.”

“There are so many great outreach organizations and soup kitchens, and these are the people we work with,” said Scott. “And that’s how we do it all over the world.”

Police officers also help with the mission and stow coats behind their cruisers for the homeless they encounter, Scott said.

It all started with a CEO who had no formal leadership training.

“The lack of business knowledge that I had strangely exploited,” said Scott. If she had gone to business school, “I don’t know if I would have taken the risk I took.”

Employees don’t just work. You are paid to learn

While employees are paid for a full working week, they only spend 60% of that time making coats.

The remaining 40% are spent in courses to ensure that they remain self-sufficient after completing the empowerment plan.

These courses, which are taught by volunteers and other organizations, include financial knowledge, driver training, preparing for GED tests, and restoring domestic violence.

Morgan Ealy said she would probably face bad credit and bad financial decisions for a lifetime.

“I didn’t know that when you get a credit card, you don’t just use and pay off your credit card to the maximum – you should only spend half or less than half,” said the 25-year-old.

Ealy became homeless a few years ago after losing her mother and retail job due to lack of transportation.

Now she learns life skills in the empowerment plan that she may never have learned – how to budget your income.

She took the Financial Health course and saved $ 30 a week after payday.

“It was the first time that I realized I was saving money,” said Ealy.

“I felt great. I thought I had $ 30!” Even if it wasn’t much … I felt able to save more. And I’m ready to do that. “

“Why can’t I do something like that?”

Colin Michael Lindsey’s life has changed turbulently in his 52 years.

It was “almost impossible” for him to get a job because he was convicted of a crime, he said. Lindsey said he applied for 30 jobs, including in the fast food industry, but was rejected by everyone.

Lindsey wakes up in a tent under a bridge and goes to the Pope Francis Center at dawn, where he can get a hot meal, a warm shower and an unexpected new coat today.

His jaw drops when he learns that his new coat was made by other homeless people.

“I did not know that!” he called out. “Why can’t I do something like that? I would be willing to do something like that!”

But getting a job on the empowerment plan is competitive. Applicants go through several rounds of interviews, and the few dozen employees who work at all times make up a tiny fraction of the 2,200 chronically homeless people in Detroit.

Still, Lindsey said he was inspired by the empowerment plan and hope to work there someday.

“That’s what I want to do,” he said. “And you can be proud of that. You can look at (the coat) and say, ‘Hey, I did that.'”

She started her own business according to the empowerment plan

Kenyetta Caldwell burst into tears the day she entered the empowerment plan.

The mother of eight had driven the bus for two hours to produce an order that cost $ 8.50 an hour. Since she could not make ends meet, she was homeless and wanted to go to an animal shelter.

At that point, her sister told her about the empowerment plan. Caldwell appeared and faced the CEO.

“I begged and begged … I collapsed in front of her,” Caldwell recalled. “I said, ‘I don’t know what to do if I don’t get this job.'”

Scott, who typically employs homeless workers, has decided to take a risk on Caldwell.

It was a good rent. Caldwell shot up the ranks and became production manager, earning $ 16 an hour in 2016.

But after only 1 1/2 years, she left the empowerment plan.

“I stopped the entrepreneur bug and wanted to do something different,” said Caldwell.

With her love of sewing, she started her own fashion line – Creo by Keca.

“Creo” means “create” in Latin. “Keca” comes from the first two letters of Caldwell’s first and last name.

Just a few years after its inception, Caldwell’s work has been featured in local celebrity fashion shoots. She also designs custom designs and sells her clothes online.

Last year, when a low-budget film presented her designs and listed them in the credits, Caldwell said she felt “at the top of the world.”

“The story gets better if you keep writing it,” she said.

But without the empowerment plan, her success would not have been possible, she said.

Instead of asking the CEO for a job, some Empowerment Plan employees ask Caldwell to hire them.

“I get calls from time to time about hiring? We want to go!” Said Caldwell.

She still doesn’t have enough money for her own employees. But Caldwell wants to hire other graduates of the empowerment plan.

“My goal is to get ladies,” she said. “I saw some very brilliant minds get through.”

The CNN Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.