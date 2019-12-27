Coast Guard: tour helicopter carrying 7 missing to Hawaii

Loading...

HONOLULU (AP) – A helicopter on tour with seven people on board has disappeared in Hawaii and an investigation is underway, said the US Coast Guard.

The helicopter owner contacted the Coast Guard about 45 minutes after the plane returned after visiting the Na Pali coast in Kauai on Thursday evening, a statement said. The helicopter has an electronic locator, but no signal has been received, according to the bulletin.

The helicopter was carrying a pilot and six passengers, two of whom would be minors, the statement said.

"The weather is difficult," said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox of the Coast Guard's Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu. "We have trained crews who respond and on the scene to look for any signs of the helicopter and those on board."

According to the release, clouds and rain at the scene made visibility 4 miles away, with winds at 28 mph. Friday's forecast forecasted winds around 23 mph.

A helicopter and its crew have been launched from the Barbers Point Coast Guard air station, and additional support has been provided by the U.S. Navy 37 Maritime Helicopter Strike Squadron at Kaneohe Bay. A Coast Guard cutter and crew were also launched from Honolulu.

Further searches with an airplane and a search and rescue crew and a new helicopter crew were to be carried out at first light if necessary.

According to the statement, helicopter tours are common over Kauai Island, much of which is a state park.

