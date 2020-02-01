Coast Guard officer accused of planning terrorist attacks is sentenced to 13 years in prison

(Reuters) – A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant, portrayed by prosecutors as a dangerous terrorist and defenders as a troubled addict, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to possessing weapons and opioid pain relievers illegally to have.

Christopher Paul Hasson, 50, has been in custody since his arrest almost a year ago when investigators found more than a dozen weapons, hundreds of bullets, and dozens of Tramadol pills at his home in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The prosecutor had described Hasson as a terrorist and a white commander in chief and told him he had made a list of people to be shot at, including US House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and MSNBC moderator Joe Scarborough. They asked Justice George Hazel of the US District Court in Greenbelt, Maryland, to sentence Hasson to 25 years in prison.

However, the prosecutor did not accuse him of conspiring to commit violent crimes. In a plea in August, Hasson admitted to illegally owning firearms, silencers and tramadol.

At his hearing on Friday, he said he was “embarrassed” by the racist, violent investigators he found on his computer, the Huffington Post reported.

“I’ve never hurt anyone in my life and I wasn’t going to do anything in any way,” he told the judge, the Post reported.

His lawyers said Hasson had not planned any attacks, but was suffering from years of opioid addiction that, according to a letter they wrote to the judge this month, caused “significant mood disorders.”

“Like many Americans, Mr. Hasson had a difficult life in the middle of his life when he became dependent on prescription opioids,” his lawyers wrote, saying that he took the triple or quadruple daily dose of tramadol, which is only a prescription medication that he illegally orders online Has. “His criminal behavior came from this addiction.”

They had asked to only sentence Hasson at the time he was in prison and released under supervision for three years.

In her criminal complaint for the judge, the prosecutors quoted racist emails and drafts of documents Hasson had written on his computer that he repeatedly advocated violent racial warfare.

“A lot of blood will have to be spilled to turn white on the couch,” said a typographed draft, which the prosecution described as a signed manifesto that Hasson wrote in June 2017, making the biggest impact. Professors, DR, politicians, judges, leftists in general. “

On Friday, Hasson said in court that he had given up his writings but had not claimed to be “magically healed of my biased thoughts,” the post said.

Hasson spent about $ 12,000 over three years accumulating illegally procured firearms and unregistered weapons, the prosecutor said.

US attorney Robert Hur said Hasson intends to use violence based on his racist and hateful beliefs. “As long as violent extremists take steps to harm innocent people, we will continue to use all means to prevent and deter them,” said Hur in a post-sentencing statement.