A U.S. Coast Guard sailor is brought before a court martial ordering murder and other charges related to the death of another sailor in Alaska.

Ethan Tucker is charged with the death of 19-year-old seaman Ethan Kelch from Virginia Beach, Virginia, in January, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors allege that the 21-year-old Tucker from Ludington, Michigan, hit the goblet and left him in cold water where he drowned.

The court martial is scheduled for 2020.

Charges against Tucker include involuntary manslaughter and making a false official statement. The court martial decision was made on December 23, AP reports.

A search for Chalice was started when he could not bring January 26th out of freedom. He was found unresponsive the next day on the coast and, according to the AP, was pronounced dead in a clinic. During a hearing in October, a Tucker lawyer said a viewer recorded a video that evening showing Tucker's efforts to get Chalice out of the water. Henderson said the videos also show that Kelch had repeatedly tried to go into the water.

The indictment still says that Tucker willfully disregarded human life when he stuck a blunt violent trauma in Kelch's head and left him in the water. The prosecution also says that Tucker lied when he said he injured his hand by hitting a steel wall.

