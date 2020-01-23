Coalition takes over IoT search engine BinaryEdge

Image: BinaryEdge, ZDNet

Cyber ​​insurer Coalition today announced it has acquired BinaryEdge, a company that manages a search engine for devices exposed to the Internet.

Coalition completed the acquisition of BinaryEdge in October 2019, Coalition CEO Joshua Motta and BinaryEdge CEO Tiago Henriques told ZDNet this week.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Coalition plans to integrate BinaryEdge’s internet-wide vulnerability scan features into its cyber insurance offering, but also plans to make BinaryEdge work as a stand-alone service, as it did to date, and even lower prices in the future.

Integrate BinaryEdge in the Coalition insurance offer

The major winners of this acquisition are the cyber insurance customers of Coalition. Motta told ZDNet that since the takeover was completed last year, Coalition has been integrating BinaryEdge’s scan functions into its cyber insurance offering.

Starting today, all Coalition’s current and future Cyber ​​Insurance customers will have their internet-exposed networks scanned with BinaryEdge and customers will receive security alerts about internet-exposed systems and the vulnerabilities in each device or server. The warnings include instructions on how companies can update or reduce vulnerable systems.

“All Coalition policyholders receive free BineryEdge scans. This is offered as a service to help Coalition policyholders improve their safety posture,” Motta told ZDNet.

“Our experience is that security errors do not occur because companies are aware of and ignore eye-catching problems, but because they do not know that they exist at all,” Motta added.

“Ignoring a warning – even a conspicuous one – would in no way reduce coverage under the policy, although it could lead to higher premiums in the event of a policy extension or, in an extreme case, a non-renewal of coverage for another policy year. “

More than 10,000 Coalition customers benefit from this new offer. BinaryEdge scans of Coalition customer networks will take place around the clock and Motta and Henriques claim that companies will be able to detect and report vulnerabilities on their internet-exposed networks within hours of exposure.

Keep BinaryEdge alive and healthy

But the pressing question for everyone is also whether BinaryEdge would continue to exist in the form that everyone knows today.

In recent years, BinaryEdge has gathered quite the following and customer base in the information security community (infosec), mainly because of the high quality and numerically superior results when it comes to digging up devices connected to the internet through its scans, compared to its competitors.

The BinaryEdge portal has been a cash cow for many security researchers. Some have used it to find unpatched systems on the internet, notified companies, and then receive rewards for rewards for their efforts.

Another part of the infosec community – called “data leaks” – has used BinaryEdge to find database servers that have been left online without proper protection. Similarly, they reported the exposed databases to their respective owners, and some have also received monetary rewards for their efforts.

What happens to BinaryEdge in the long term is important to many of the infosec community.

In today’s constantly changing technical scene, there is a real cause for concern when an acquisition is announced, as companies will often choose to end successful products and embed them in closed and proprietary offers.

However, this is not the case with the acquisition of Coinary from BinaryEdge.

“BinaryEdge will continue to work as a separate service for the wider infosec community, and one that we hope to make even more accessible,” Motta and Henriques told ZDNet.

“For example, after the acquisition, we lowered prices for infosec researchers from $ 50 / month to $ 10 / month. From now on, our ambition is to fully open the platform so that every organization or member of the infosec community has access up to most functions on the platform at no cost, “the two added.

“Outdated approaches to both insurance and security are not working, and it seemed clear that there needed to be a platform to democratize access to tools that prevent and limit loss for organizations, and to help them recover even when their security fails,” they said. “Coalition was created to do exactly this by combining cyber security with insurance and working with clients before, during and after an incident.”

Regarding changes to the BinaryEdge staff, Motta has ruled out major shifts outside the gate.

“It was always just as important to acquire the team as the technology they built – and we are proud that the whole team is still with Coalition,” said Motta.

“In fact, we have already added three other employees to the team to support our vision to make BE an open platform that is available to everyone.”