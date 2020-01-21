Australia’s aging power plants are becoming less and less reliable, and the growing need for air conditioning with peak summer temperatures only aggravates the problem.

In the two years to December 2019, a gas or coal-fired power plant failed every 3.2 days according to IBISWorld investigations.

These failures will occur more frequently in the coming years, said James Caldwell, senior industry analyst at IBISWorld The new daily newspaper,

And one of the biggest risks for fossil fuel power plants is the increasing heat, which is forcing more Australians to turn on their air conditioners.

“These coal-fired power plants are getting older, so they are becoming less reliable and some of them will be taken off the grid in the future,” said Caldwell.

“As long as Australia uses coal, our electricity transmission will be pretty unreliable.”

Further investments in coal would also drive up energy costs, Caldwell said, as the “massive investments” required to build new plants would haunt consumers.

“It would be billions of dollars that the consumer would end up paying,” he said.

“We won’t see the end of coal power generation soon, but I think it’s on the way out.”

The export market remains, but is becoming risky

The future of coal as a source of electricity may be limited in Australia, but demand elsewhere remains strong, and Caldwell said exports will continue.

“Australia exports most of its coal – I see no way that this will change,” he said.

“The government is very interested in this because it is good for the economy.”

Department of Industry, Innovation and Science data showed that coal exports brought $ 54 billion to the economy in fiscal 2016-17.

However, Australia’s huge commitment to global coal supply could expose us to the next global financial crisis, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

During the GFC 2008, the Federal Reserve was forced to rescue retail banks that had given bad credit to optimistic home buyers.

A similar scenario could occur with the mining of coal and fossil fuels, the BIS warned, as a sudden departure from these raw materials could cause commodity companies to stop paying their loans.

And if the world is to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees, 80 percent of current coal reserves (and 50 percent of natural gas) must be left in the ground. stranded assets ”.

John Hawkins, assistant professor at the University of Canberra, said The new daily newspaper This puts Australia in a difficult position.

Although governments around the world have responded relatively slowly to climate change, Dr. Hawkins that these settings can change quickly and without warning.

Massive climate-related disasters – including the bush fires on the Australian east coast – could even trigger a rapid change of policy.

“If governments start throttling greenhouse gases, it could be a real shock to the economy. It would have been better to start 20 years ago, ”said Dr. Hawkins.

“As a country, our banking sector is heavily affected by coal, so if the value of coal suddenly drops and stranded assets increase, that’s a serious problem.”