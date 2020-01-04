coaching enigma sidelined by Australian coaches in Europe

Loading...

But despite all the recent pioneering work of Australian coaches, one thing continues to hold them back: the badges of Australian coaches.

The aforementioned trio have all successfully passed Australia's highest coaching course, the FFA / AFC Pro license, which allows them to coach senior clubs and national teams.

Unfortunately, this limits their work opportunities to Asia. The governing body of European football, UEFA, does not recognize the highest coaching badge in Australia, nor any badge in Asia.

Angel Postecoglou with his Australian assistants to Yokohama F. Marinos, Peter Cklamovski (left) and Arthur Papas.Credit: Getty Images

No trainer feels more than Muscat. He must take another Pro License coaching course in Europe before officially taking up his post in Sint-Truiden – although he already has the equivalent in Australia – which could take up to 12 months. .

Glenn Warry, managing director of Football Coaches Australia, which is the national coaching union, said lack of recognition has been a long-standing concern.

"This has been a problem for several years," he said. "Obviously going to Asia is OK – we have a history of Australian coaches going to Asia. With coaches who have wanted to go to Europe in recent years, it's obviously a problem."

Many of these concerns relate to costs. Coaches must complete a C license, B license and then A license which allow them to lead youth teams, work as assistants and coaches in the lower leagues before entering the Pro license to be able to work as a coach. high level chef.

Arsenal women's coach Joe Montemurro holds a UEFA Pro license. Credit: PA

Currently, the FFA Pro license alone costs up to $ 13,000, takes up to 12 months to complete, and no more than 15 applicants are accepted each year to take the course. At the start, there was a lack of clarity around his recognition.

An Australian coach said he had studied in one of the first entries of the new system several years ago and had the impression that he would be recognized by UEFA .

The Sun-Herald requested comments from the FFA, but they did not respond. However, sources close to the organization say it is working to reduce the costs of coaching courses as well as working with the AFC to get its badges recognized in Europe.

"My main concern is that we want to cut costs, especially in the C, B and A licenses for the local bettor and I believe the FFA is working on it," said Warry. "There is no doubt that coach training brings a huge revenue stream to the FFA, and I would like more of this money to be reinvested in coaching rather than consolidating revenue to further support coach training.

"The other major concern concerns people like Ange, Graham (Arnold) and Kevin, Tony (Popovic) and other prominent Australian coaches who want to coach in Europe. At the moment they have to make a UEFA Pro license. "

There has been a recent trend of Australian coaches to bypass FFA courses for more affordable and better recognized courses in Europe. Arsenal women's coach Joe Montemurro studied at the famous Coverciano in Italy, obtaining his UEFA Pro license, while Tim Cahill studies for his UEFA B license in Wales.

Dominic Bossi is a football reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

