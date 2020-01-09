Coaches expect a close fight with Continental Cup curling at Western Fair

Loading...

Team Canada coach Jeff Stoughton has a simple strategy for this week’s Continental Cup curling championship at Western Fair Sports Center: “Play well, shoot and shoot.”

“It’s the best against the best here,” said the two-time world champion Wednesday afternoon during a team training session. “You cannot predict whether you will win or lose. You can think that you are playing your best game against what you think is their worst team and they are chasing you.”

Waiting for their turn to test the ice at the Western Fair Sports Center Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and Hamilton (Hammy) McMillan from Glascow, Scotland enjoy their phones while the European players took the ice rink for their first training for the Continental Cup that starts on Thursday in London, Ont. Photo taken on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Six teams from Canada, three men and three women, will compete against six European teams during the 16th edition of the tournament, which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Canada is represented by the ice rink of Chelsea Carey, Rachel Homan (Ottawa) and Tracy Fleury (Manitoba), Kevin Koe (Calgary), John Epping (Toronto) and Brendan Bottcher (Edmonton).

Europe’s selection includes Swedish teams skipped by Anna Hasselborg and Niklas Edin, Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat (Scotland), and Silvana Tirinzoni and Peter de Cruz (Switzerland).

Stoughton said the European teams have proven themselves on the world stage in recent years.

“They have all won grand slams and world championships,” Stoughton said. “They are really good, but we are also really good. So that’s why it comes down to who plays best in the next four days. “

The Swiss Esther Neuenschwander is testing the ice at the Western Fair Sports Center while the European players are taking to the track for their first training for the Continental Cup starting Thursday in London, Ont. Photo taken on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

North American teams have won the Continental Cup 10 times in the last 15 tournaments, but last year the world team beat North America 34-26 in Las Vegas, finishing a six-year run for North America.

And Europe coach David Murdoch, also a two-time world champion as a player, said his line-up is pretty much the same as last year’s championship team.

Murdoch remembered a heartbreaker for Europe in 2018 when the teams were tied after all events and Brad Gushue from North America beat Thomas Ulstrud of the World Team in a tie to the button tiebreaker at the Western Fair Sports Center.

“We missed one shot when it came to the draw and last year we were so motivated to win,” he said. “We hadn’t won for a long time. We got the monkey off our back… So now we want to keep that trophy. It meant a lot to us last year and we were super pumped to do it again.”

The 40-year-old from Stirling, Scotland, said he has six strong and experienced teams who all know how to win.

“They are still a young couple, they know each other very well and they get along very well,” he said.

“In the past it was sometimes difficult with language, but we can manage it a little easier with just three countries.”

Jon Wall puts the ice at the Western Fair Sports Center before the European players hit the road for their first training for the Continental Cup starting Thursday in London, Ont. Photo taken on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

This year’s North American entry is completely Canadian, which, according to Stoughton, helped to build team chemistry quickly.

“Not that we’ve ever had problems with the US teams, but it makes it a little easier to tie as a team,” Stoughton said.

“They know what is at stake here…. Now we are in our home country and they are all Canadian teams. We want to bring the championship back to Canada.”

Murdoch said facing six Canadian teams will be daunting.

“Canada has always had a lot of power and depth and they are doing it again, so it will be a real challenge for us,” he said. “It will be a great fight this week to see if we can beat Canada, which we have never done before. They had Team Canada against Team World in (2015) and that was certainly to their advantage that match.”

Canada won 42-18 in Calgary that year.

Stoughton expects the tournament to come to the skins games on the last day, as always.

“It’s fun and exciting for everyone at home and in the building,” he said, “You don’t want to be too far behind, but giving yourself a chance on that last day will be the only thing that matters.”

Murdoch also predicts a final battle.

“We are here to offer entertainment and it should be exciting and it should come down to the wire,” he said. “There must be exciting and different things to see and that is what we are trying to show.”

Exhibition job

This year’s Continental Cup includes a fourth ice shelf, with exhibitions including the Canada wheelchair curling team versus local stick curlers at 9:30 AM and the Curling Canada NextGen wheelchair curling team at 2:00 PM. Thursday.

The ladies’ team of the Western Mustangs plays the Fanshawe Falcons at 7 p.m. Thursday and visually impaired curlers from Highland Country Club take on the ice at 9.30 on Friday.

The western and Fanshawe men’s teams meet Friday at 7:30 PM, high school curlers fight Saturday at 2:00 PM and the final of the Apollo Junior Slam Series is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM.

A famous game in which a team of curler Kim Tuck plays with Julie Atcheson and Sacha Long of CTV London, Elgin-Middlesex MP Karen Vecchio against curler Scott McDonald with figure skater Scott Moir, retired NHLer Brandon Prust and Western Mustangs football coach Greg Marshall is also on the tap for the ice cream exhibition during Draw 9 on Saturday at 7:30 PM

Competition format

• Six teams, three men and three women from Canada compete against six teams from Europe in team play, mixed doubles, skins and team crambles (men, women and mixed).

• Each competition is weighted by points with 60 available. The first team to earn more than 30.5 points is the winner.

• Wins are worth one point in team play (six total points), mixed doubles (nine points) and team crambles (12 points).

• When playing skins (33 points), wins are worth five points in Draw 10 and six points in Draw 11.

Scheme

Thursday

Tie 1: Team game (two ladies, one gentlemen), 9:30 am

Draw 2: Mixed doubles, 14:00

Draw 3: Team game (one ladies, two guys), 7:30 PM

Friday

Draw 4: Scramble (two women, one men), 9:30 a.m.

Draw 5: Mixed doubles, 14:00

Draw 6: Scramble (one ladies, two gentlemen), 7:30 pm

Saturday

Draw 7: Scramble (mixed, male skipping), 9:30 am

Draw 8: Mixed doubles, 14:00

Draw 9: Scramble (mixed, woman skips), 7.30 p.m.

Sunday

Draw 10: Skins game (five points), 14:00 hrs

Draw 11: Skins game (six points), 7 p.m.

Canada

Coach: Jeff Stoughton

Assistant trainer: Heather Nedohin

Captain: David Nedohin

Teams

In order of skip, vice skip, second, lead

Carey

Glencoe Club, Calgary

Chelsea Carey, Sarah Wilkes, Dana Ferguson, Rachel Brown

Homan

Ottawa Curling Club

Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney, Lisa Weagle

Fleury

East St. Paul Curling Club, Manitoba

Tracy Fleury, Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe, Kristin MacCuish

Bottcher

Saville Community Sports Center, Edmonton

Brendan Bottcher, Darren Molding, Brad Thiessen, Karrich Martin

Epping

Leaside Curling Club, Toronto

John Epping, Ryan Fry, Mathew Cam, Brent Laing

Cow

Glencoe Club, Calgary

Kevin Koe, B.J. Neufeld, Colton Flasch, Ben Hebert

Europe

Coach: David Murdoch

Assistant trainer: Christoffer Svae

Captain: Fredrik Lindberg

Teams

In order of skip, vice skip, second, lead

Hasselborg

Sweden

Anna Hasselborg, Sara McManus, Agnes Knochenhauer, Sofia Mabergs

Muirhead

Scotland

Eve Muirhead, Lauren Gray, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright

Tirinzoni

Switzerland

Silvana Tirinzoni (throws third), Alina Paetz (throws fourth), Esther Neuenschwander, Melanie Barbezat

De Cruz

Switzerland

Peter de Cruz (second), Benoît Schwarz (fourth), Sven Michel (third), Valentin Tanner

Edin

Sweden

Niklas Edin, Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wrana, Christoffer Sundgren

Mouat

Scotland

Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lummie, Hammy McMillan Jr.

Event history

2019: World 34, North America 26, Las Vegas

2018: North America 30.5, World 30, London

2017: North America 37, World 23, Las Vegas

2016: North America 30.5, World 29.5, Las Vegas

2015: Canada 42, Europe 18, Calgary

2014: North America 35, World 25, Las Vegas

2013: North America 37, World 23, Penticton, BC

2012: World 235, North America 165, Langley, BC

2011: North America 298, World 102, St. Albert, Alta.

2008: World 208, North America 192, Camrose, Alta.

2007: North America 290, Europe 110, Medicine Hat, Alta.

2006: Europe 229, North America 171, Chilliwack, BC

2004: North America 228, Europe 172, Medicine Hat, Alta.

2003: Europe 208, North America 179, Thunder Bay

2002: North America 207, World 193, Regina