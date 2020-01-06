Coachella gets her own YouTube documentary

Loading...

Coachella obtains her own documentary, via YouTube Originals. The first trailer for Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert arrived on Tuesday, with clips of roaring crowds during the history of the Indio festival in California. The film will be previewed on March 31.

Not much information about the documentary itself is in the teaser, but according to a press release from YouTube, it will contain “never-before-seen exclusive footage and interviews,” as well as an inside glimpse of the festival’s beginnings and Coachella performances over the past 20 years, including Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Kanye West and many others.

The announcement follows the announcement of Coachella’s programming for 2020, with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headlining the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19. For the tenth consecutive year, YouTube will partner with the festival as the official live broadcast channel for the two weekends, broadcasting live performances from Coachella worldwide.