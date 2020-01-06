Coachella: 20 years in the desert Documentary details

Loading...

Coachella celebrates his 20th year of bringing music and sunshine to the masses with a full-length YouTube documentary that gives a glimpse behind the scenes of where it all began. Coachella: 20 years in the desert gives a glimpse of never before seen images, exclusive interviews and important performances from the last two decades of artists such as Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Daft Punk, Kanye West, BlackPink, Swedish House Mafia, The White Stripes, Madonna, Radiohead and more. Is someone else psyched?!

The famous music festival, which first took place in 1999, has become a cultural event for the last 20 years and offers a platform for people to express themselves through music, fashion and art. Whether you have had the chance to experience the weekend yourself or not, you can see what it takes to realize this annual event.

The documentary – made under production by Goldenvoice and Hamsterdam, in collaboration with AEG Studios – is produced by Chris Perkel and executive produced by Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett. Coachella: 20 years in the desert streams on YouTube on March 31 and are available free of charge with ads for anyone with a YouTube account.