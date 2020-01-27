Harbor Day is a private school in the idyllic coastal community where Bryant lived. Mauser, from nearby Huntington Beach, taught and coached at the school from 2007 to 2018, the school said.

She and her husband Matt taught and coached basketball at the school, and that’s how they met Bryant, Matt Mauser told NBC’s “Today” show.

She loved defense, he said, and Bryant took her to coach that skill in his Mamba Academy training facility where Gianna’s club team played.

“They called her the mother of the defense: MOD,” he said.

“She was just a great person: beautiful, smart, funny,” said Mauser. “He didn’t choose her because she was slow. He chose her because she was great.”

A few students arrived at the school on Monday with purple and gold, the colors of Bryants Los Angeles Lakers.

Maria Paun, 81, came to lay flowers on campus, where she said she remembered that she had to wait for her granddaughter more than ten years ago while Bryant waited for his oldest daughter.

“He said,” I like your accent, Grandma, “she remembered with tears.” He was someone. And I am nobody. But he leaned over to give me a hug. “

The helicopter pilot was identified as Ara Zobayan. Peter and Claudia Lowry, owners of Group 3 Aviation in Los Angeles, said he worked there before.

In a Facebook message, the couple said that Zobayan came to their company in 1998 to learn how to fly after taking a flight into the Grand Canyon and decided that he wanted to become a pilot.

“Ara worked hard in other companies to save enough money to pay for training,” they said. “Flying was the passion of his life.”

Also among the victims of the Sunday crash were Payton Chester, a 13-year member of the basketball team, and her mother Sarah, grandmother Catherine George of Payton, told KNBC-4 in Los Angeles.

“We’re just sad, I mean, we’re sad,” Andy Chester’s brother Andy George told the Orange County Register. “It’s starting to settle down a bit, but I’m still in disbelief.”

The long-time baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa were also on board, said Tony Altobelli, the brother of the coach. Alyssa also played in Gianna’s team.

Altobelli coached 28 years in college, won a state championship last season and was named “National Coach of the Year” for his division last year, his brother said.

On Sunday, coaches, friends and former players gathered on the baseball field on the Costa Mesa campus, where Altobelli mowed the grass until the turf was installed. They exchanged memories of Altobelli who laid carpet in the dressing room, rebuking the referee during games, dressed as a pirate for Halloween and endless support for his students.

“He treated his team like they were his sons,” said Jason Kehler, the school’s athletic director.

Nate Johnson, head coach, looked around the field and said that none of this would have been possible without the man named “Alto.” Flowers were placed on the home plate.

“This whole thing – I joke, it’s the house that Alto built because he built it all,” he said.

