Coach layoffs underscore the balance needed to be successful

On Monday, Markus Babbel became the last A-League coach to open the door after the Western Sydney Wanderers announced their decision to separate from the German.

The third A-League coach, who was fired in so many weeks, came less than a week after Melbourne Victory – just a point above Wanderers on the A-League table – decided to part with Marco Kurz ,

The fate of the two is an interesting contrast: Why did Babbel 2019-20 hold out longer than Kurz despite more indications of an inferior football product?

Because while Babbel’s exit arrived in Sydney’s west in the middle of his second year, shortly after only 14 games was displaced.

Although this season was supposed to be the time when hikers returned from the wild, such hopes soon turned out to be a phantom; a random start that gives way to bad results and worse football.

When Babbel was overdue, the 47-year-old was in command for 41 games, but only achieved 10 wins, compared to 23 losses.

“It was no surprise,” said Babbel to German Sport1.

“Such a decision is not surprising if the points are not scored. This is soccer. “

And while the blame for hikers’ illnesses cannot end with Babbel alone, his coaching never looked like it could produce titles.

Australia may not have the specter of ascent and descent over the clubs – a point Babbel has repeatedly hammered at home during his tenure – but that’s still no reason for clubs to accept stagnation.

It is not a goal to come to the mediocrity of a sixth place and an almost certain exit from the early finals.

Despite its acidic ending, the tone of Babbel’s tenure was very different from that of Kurz at Victory.

While there are duels based on its effectiveness, Kurz at AAMI Park has always been a poor cultural partner.

His game philosophy clashed with the entertaining style that Victory fans view as the centerpiece, and his lack of recruitment input was questioned.

Kurz’s uneasiness about the corporate responsibility that comes with Victory’s coaching cloak has not been praised for the higher heads either – it is no coincidence that provisional Victory boss Carlos Salvachúa immediately wears a suit and tie with sponsors on the team’s lapel you could see a shirt.

Ultimately, those cultural factors that made Kurz’s attitude to a bad decision by Victory Brass also made it easy to part with him – the tension between him and the club’s ethos left him without a shield when poor performance in the field began to hurt yourself.

Conversely, despite his failure as a tactician and organizer, Babbel was an excellent fit in western Sydney.

The 47-year-old was combative and open-hearted, with his heart and Wanderers tattoo on his sleeve.

To the delight of the fans, he never hesitated to show his displeasure when a call came against him or to play the children.

Though a sociable character, he had a swaying touch that matched the harsh and stormy spirit that Wanderers fans adopted to differentiate themselves from their more glamorous Sky Blue rival Sydney FC.

Even if he is ready to record a farewell video after his move, his time in Australia will remain in good memory for Wanderers fans despite the failures on the field.

“The (CEO) found it extremely difficult to inform me of the decision,” said Babbel to Sport1.

He couldn’t really look me in the eye. I had to calm him down and just said, “John (Tsatsimas), don’t worry. I know how to do it.”

Unlike Kurz, it seems that Babbel’s ability to contribute to the “vibe” of the walkers has kept the ax open for as long as he has.

His chic dressing room and willingness to hammer the referee and VAR, apart from the performance of his team, ensured that the media package was appeased until the lack of results became unsustainable.

The history of the two Germans points to the dangerous balancing act that the club administrators face when it comes to hiring and firing a coach.

As shown by Kurz, a poor cultural fit leaves so little room for error that the entire appointment becomes pointless.

But, as Babbel has shown, sizzling is not enough if the steak never comes. only serve to delay the inevitable.