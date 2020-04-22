Coach Hughie Morrison called for more positive action from the BHA as praying for the return of racing mid-May

HUGHIE Morrison was fed up with the negative things that came from BHA when the coach attacked the handling of the crisis that had engulfed the sport.

The lack of leadership and ambition has frustrated the Berkshire handler when he began to make peace with the ongoing racing suspension.

1

Credit: Rex features

With the original May 1 resumption date, Morrison called on authorities to use the example of closed doors in Hong Kong and Australia to help the industry revive.

A new action plan was sent to the coaches on Friday, but no date was set to restart and Morrison said much of the industry was left in the dark.

He told Sun Racing: “BHA doesn’t know about being positive anymore.

“Everything is too negative and defensive when we have to say, look we have a product, we need to race and we can follow very good examples from Australia, Hong Kong and Japan.

“We must look forward, do not retreat now and the industry will only develop when we race.

“We should not see taking all these bail outs when the country is on its knees, we must look to keep our business going.

“If we can give people the opportunity to watch sports on television now or have a product that people can stake, because people still like to do these things regardless of what people will say to us, we will be in brilliant position. “

The race has been criticized for allowing the Cheltenham Festival to go ahead when the virus worsens in the UK and abroad.

But Morrison was stunned by the response to growing criticism and called on the industry to return to the next step.

He said: “We are lacking in leadership at the BHA, that was not enough for the start.

“I feel very pressured, we are now sitting here just to defend why the Cheltenham Festival is taking place, where there is still no proven connection to the death leap.

“We need to act more positively. For example when the BHA has been asked about horse races that may need to be closed, they make small talk about everything that will be closed.

“Football and the authorities there have talked with politicians while all we get is‘ um, we haven’t managed to talk to anyone. ’

Morrison hopes that the resumption in mid-May could be given the green light when he confirmed he was down about a dozen horses due to the crisis.

He added: “It sounds like mid-May may be as good as we can expect, and I am very aware of the problems we face, but as coaches we need some more details.

“But if they don’t want to put their necks on the block, it is difficult for us to do anything with horses.

“We have little communication from BHA bars what everyone sees in the media.

“The Launch Group seems to be going pretty well and the trainers are being represented, but there is still a lot that still needs to be put together and we don’t even know what horse races are prepared or if they are even asked to prepare them.”

In the latest plan, Royal Ascot will be flanked by Guineas and Derby starting from the beginning of June.

There is also hope that trials for this meeting will be held at the end of May, but Morrison is not convinced.

He continued: “None of us knows where we stand. They have mentioned these trials for Classics but I am not sure they would be suitable.

“They will put this in mind by remembering the numbers they usually get. But what will happen is that anyone with a half-decent horse will only think ‘I’ll run it.’

“I sympathize with the Resumption Group, but we need more details about this plan. Nick Rust said ‘we are ready to start’, but we need to know more about dates and entries. “

Tiger Roll is honored in the new Betfair feature film about the Grand National heroes