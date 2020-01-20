Coach Graham Arnold says Olyroos has the big prize in mind

The Olympians are only one win from the drought of the Australian Olympic men, but coach Graham Arnold says the AFC U23 championship in Thailand is only halfway there.

A victory in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening against the Republic of Korea (12.15 p.m., Thursday AEDT) will be enough for Arnold’s team to reserve his seat in Tokyo.

Should Arnold’s team lose to the Koreans, they still have the chance to qualify for third place in the playoff against the defeated team from the other semi-final between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

However, Arnold is striving for more than just a qualification and has set himself the goal of returning from Southeast Asia with the continental title.

“For me, we have not achieved anything yet. We ticked two boxes and four must be ticked,” he said.

“The first box we checked was that we led the group.

“The second goal was to reach the quarter-finals, and the third goal is to win the semi-finals.

We are focused on winning this trophy. It is very special for Australia.

“We’re just talking about it at the moment, building the players’ faith and confidence, and making sure they’re fresh and ready to go.”

Arnold’s team has the advantage of an extra day of rest over the Koreans, who defeated Jordan 2-1 on Sunday after overcoming the group stage with a 100 percent record.

However, Saturday’s quarter-final against Syria was a challenge for the Olympians, who made progress in extra time thanks to the winner of Al Hassan Toure.

Arnold said the agony of overtime to defeat the Syrians was a good learning curve for his team.

“If you have great energy and great characters, things like that don’t affect you,” he said.

“We showed the other teams that we can play well for 120 minutes. I only see that positively.”

