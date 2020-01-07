Coach did not have a seatbelt and struck the center barrier in a fatal accident in Pennsylvania

Loading...

Authorities are investigating the overnight accident on a Pennsylvania highway that killed five people.

The National Transportation Safety Board publicly discussed the accident on Monday during its investigation into the accident, which occurred on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Officials said the bus driver had lost control and started a chain reaction involving three semi-trailers and a passenger car.

NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy said that a coach overtook a FedEx truck, then struck a center concrete barrier, returned to traffic lanes and eventually rolled to the side, blocking the road.

Homendy said there was no seat belt on the bus.

The FedEx truck and a UPS truck collided with the bus, she said. Another UPS truck and a Mercedes were also involved in the accident scenario, she said.

NTSB officials don’t yet know if the coach is accelerating, said Homendy.

Officials’ emphasis will almost certainly include a close look at the driver, Shuang Qing Feng, 58, who was thrown from the bus and died on the scene Sunday morning.

The accident also killed a 9-year-old New York resident, a second passenger and two occupants of a UPS vehicle. About 60 people were injured in the wreckage about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

The vast majority of all vehicle accidents involve some kind of driver behavior, said Christopher Turner, director of collision and data programs for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

The loaded bus, which, according to state police, was operated by Z&D Tour Inc. of Rockaway, New Jersey, became uncontrollable on a descending slope, hitting the central barrier twice and triggering a chain reaction in which the bus was hit by two trucks. , said state police. Two occupants of one of the trucks, UPS employees from central Pennsylvania, were also killed.

“This is not a typical incident – overturning buses is not a common occurrence,” said Turner. “But obviously, the risk is enormous.”

The bus was traveling from the New York area to Cincinnati when the wreckage occurred on Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

Several messages requesting comments from the company were not returned, but Z&D owner Chen Dan Yu told the New York Times that the bus left New York’s Chinatown for a scheduled route to Ohio. .

Chen told the newspaper that the weather was to blame. “It suddenly started to snow,” he said.

Federal records indicate that no incidents in the past two years have resulted in the decommissioning of a corporate bus.

Mount Pleasant township fire chief Jerry Lucia, among the first to arrive, encountered stunned victims who had previously been able to exit the wreckage. The road was wet after being treated with road salt after about an inch of snow about four or five hours earlier, he said.

“My rescue engine was on the scene just before me,” said Lucia on Monday. “When they got out of their vehicle, they ran into around 40 people standing along the road without shoes, frozen.”

Lucia said he thought many of the passengers were asleep.

“They were all together,” said Lucia. “They helped each other to keep calm and cool and to pull themselves together.”

Many, if not most, did not speak English, he said. Rescue teams gathered them about 50 feet from the accident, and doctors began treating the injured, leaving the most seriously injured in the ambulances. Because the accident closed the toll, emergency crews had to drive the wrong way for 5 miles to reach the scene.

Turnpike officials closed the highway and removed a section of railing so that westbound vehicles could be turned east for a possible exit, said Lucia. Firefighters worked to contain the spilled diesel fuel, he said. A firefighter injured his ankle while searching the wreckage for victims.

Sixty people were injured, flooding hospitals with a series of injuries. Authorities said all patients should survive.

It was approximately 13 hours after the accident before the eastbound lanes could not be reopened.

Feng and two other victims are from New York: passengers Eileen Zelis Aria, 35, and Jaremy Vazquez, 9, according to the coroner’s office in Westmoreland County.

The two UPS employees killed are Daniel Kepner, 53, and Dennis Kehler, 48.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, and a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania state police said the determination could take weeks or months.

Hearst TV contributed to this report.

