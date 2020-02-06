Co-Star accuses Google of “bias against astrology” after Play Store has released the horoscope app

Co-Star, the “hyper-personalized” AI astrology app notorious (and loved) for its ego-bruising push notifications, has become supernova on Google due to its sudden removal from the Play Store.

Just two weeks after the app became available to Android users, it was reportedly disappeared from the Play Store on Wednesday evening. A few hours later, the app’s official Instagram account posted a furious note about Stories (and again posted on Twitter) in its trademark monochrome, with the headline “Don’t be angry: Google hates astrology.”

“At 8:00 PM EST on February 5, 2020, the Co-Star app for Android devices without mercy was removed from the Google Play Store, citing a violation of the” Metadata policy, “the post said.

We have worked hard to create a useful language for understanding ourselves and others, despite counter-claims that it is a “pseudo-science.” We are a small company of 12 people. We launched our Android app just two weeks ago. We do not earn money from advertisements. We do not sell your information. The only thing we ever wanted was to bring you the app you asked for, but we are forced to justify ourselves and our mission at large operating companies such as Google over and over again. This is unacceptable. We do not tolerate bias against astrology.

The feature ends with the requirement that the company reinstall the app or suffer from the frightening rage of an employee-led protest at Google’s headquarters on Friday afternoon.

There are currently at least 250 astrology-related apps based on different traditions in the Play Store, and the company’s “bias against astrology” claims are not supported with more concrete information. The metadata problems in question, a Twitter user suggested, can be as simple as the length of the policy.

Can this be due to the description you used in the @ Google Play Store? They recommend short descriptions and yours was quite long. From their Metadata policy: “Excessive length, details, incorrect formatting or repetition can lead to a violation of this policy.”

Co-Star launched in the Apple App Store on October 12, 2017, making the app a Libra. (The app says that Libra sun signs are in possession of “always generous relativism (with which) you can see both sides of every situation”.)

But as is often the case, the horoscopes of other signs can be full of useful advice. While the app informed Leo when I was waiting for my coffee this morning: “You have to perform a reality check. Not everything is there to get you.”

