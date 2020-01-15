(Photos via Yellowcard / Spotify, Juice WRLD / Spotify)

New developments have taken place Yellow card and Juice WRLD trial dated January 13. To keep you informed, in the original complaint filed, Yellowcard alleges that Juice WRLD and his collaborators tore “melodic elements” from their track without authorization. They filed the complaint in October 2019.

The accused’s initial response date was December 9, 2019. However, after the tragic death of Juice WRLD on December 8, Yellowcard stayed the trial. Shortly thereafter, Yellowcard filed a legal opinion extending part of the accused’s time period until February 4.

Now another accused in the Juice WRLD case has also requested an extension until February 4. BMG Rights Management requested on January 13 to have until February 4 to respond to the original complaint filed by Yellowcard.

The defendants Grade A Productions, LLC, Songs of Universal, Inc. and Interscope Records originally requested the extension and were given the date of February 4.

BMG is the music publisher of the entire Juice WRLD composition catalog. After his death, BMG issued a statement.

“Juice WRLD is one of the most ambitious, dynamic and prolific artists of his time, with a unique style of his own,” said Thomas Scherer, EVP, BMG Los Angeles. “Above all, as a person, he was kind, thoughtful and generous. He had a vibrant soul, an authenticity full of energy, love, curiosity and music. “

“We admire him as the person he was, as much as the person he became. What he accomplished and accomplished in such a short time and at such a young age is simply extraordinary. We are absolutely devastated and mourn the loss of a bright young star who left far too soon. “

Other developments are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Learn more about the Yellowcard and Juice WRLD trial

When the initial documentation was filed to continue the trial, Yellowcard had made no comments. Previously, they said, “We digest information.” A few days later, Yellowcard’s law firm, Richard Busch, King & Fallow, made a statement to Billboard.

“First of all, we were as shocked and saddened by the death of Juice WRLD as everyone,” said King & Fallow. “It is a tragic loss for his family, his fans and the music world in general, and we understand why people may be confused as to the decision to continue this trial.”

“My clients are certainly torn at the idea of ​​continuing and understand the optics involved. But it is important to remember that this trial was filed before this tragic event, and was filed because all the defendants (and there are two other writers and several music publishers and record companies), took advantage of this which we believe to be a clear copy and violation of Yellowcard’s work. King & Fallow continue.

“While they are absolutely aware of how it can be perceived and really have incredible mixed emotions, the question is whether it is fair that all of these many parties have benefited and will continue to benefit from what my customers strongly believed in their work. “

Yellowcard is asking for $ 15 million in damages in the lawsuit. They claim that the rapper’s success in 2018 “Lucid Dreams” was a stop to their 2006 song “Holly Wood Died”.

But, King & Fallow also state that the $ 15 million attached to the lawsuit has been falsely reported. They claim that Yellowcard “is simply looking for what the law allows and what the parties in their position have asked for in similar cases, which has not yet been determined”.

Former members of Yellowcard William Ryan Key, Sean Michael Wellman-Mackin, Peter Michael Mosely and Longineu Warren Parsons filed a lawsuit in late October in the US District Court for California.

“The defendants copied the original work without license or consent, and exploited the work and the subsequent sound recording offense to their collective advantage without regard to the rights of the plaintiffs and to the detriment of the plaintiffs”, it reads in the complaint filed.

“The infringing work and the infringing sound recording are not only substantially similar to the original work, but in some places almost identical.”

Juice WRLD’s death came after Higgins disembarked from a private jet traveling from California to his hometown of Chicago. Upon landing at Chicago Midway International Airport, witnesses reported that he had suffered a crisis while crossing the airport. TMZ reports that he was “bleeding from the mouth” when the paramedics arrived.

