Co-Creator of 'Friends' who are confronted with 'complicated' challenges for HBO Max Reunion Special

Friends co-maker, Marta Kauffman, admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the 2020 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday that she “really” does not know what is going on with the reunion project of Friends of HBO Max.

“If it happens, we will certainly be involved,” she shared. “But I do not know.”

“It’s complicated. It’s very complicated,” Kauffman continued the reunion project. “It’s everything. It is very complicated to do. “

Last November the news spread that the Friends cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, and the makers of the sitcom, David Crane and Kauffman, were discussing about doing a possible reunion project for the streaming service.

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, spoke about the special on the panel of the streaming service during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association on Wednesday, January 15. “There is interest everywhere, but we can’t really seem to get that interest in line to push the button,” he said. “Today, unfortunately, it is still perhaps.”

A few Friends guest stars attended the PGA Awards, such as Reese Witherspoon and Brad Pitt. “[It’s] pretty cool,” Kauffman said. “I saw [Pitt] a few months ago on Netflix, but I didn’t get a chance to see him tonight.”

Grace and Frankie stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda presented the co-maker of Friends with the 2020 Norman Lear Achievement Award during the award show. Kauffman is also the co-maker and executive producer of Grace and Frankie.

“It is such an honor for them to present this tonight,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m not going to tell you how the stories [about Grace and Frankie] will end, and the truth is that they won’t end,” Kauffman continued. “They don’t really end. I mean, this is about the time in your life when things can keep changing, and they do.”