Chris Cuomo was talking about how his prime-time CNN show “is dealing with it, being right, being tough, being real, dealing with it” in The Late Show Thursday night when Stephen Colbert suddenly changed the subject.

“You are friends with Kellyanne Conway and you make her a frequent guest on the show,” said Colbert. After Cuomo explained that he didn’t have the White House adviser as much as he did before, the host asked him, “When you were fighting, what was it like to be friends with someone? one and have very vigorous fights? the air – when everything is finished, is everything smiling or does the animus continue after the cameras are off? ”

“I don’t have an animus,” Cuomo insisted. But when Colbert asked her if she was doing it, he quickly replied in the affirmative. “She knows what she is doing,” he continued. “It’s a bit like saying hello, you give someone a hug and a kiss, and then as they walk away, they put your thumb in the eye repeatedly.”

“Kellyanne is my friend. I respect Kellyanne and I care about her and her family, ”said Cuomo. “It bothers some people. I don’t care how you feel about who I’m friends with or who I’m not with. She has put herself in a position where she defends the president. I want her on television because she is very close to this president as an adviser. What she says on television is what he wants you to believe and I think it is of extraordinary value. ”

To which Colbert added: “But he often lies.”

Cuomo then defended Conway by saying that she “hid” and “turned” rather than lying.

“What is the difference between a lie and the cover-up?” Asked Colbert.

Cuomo explained that in his opinion, a lie is “something you say that is intentionally false and you know it and you are doing it for the purpose of deception.” Instead of lying, he argued that Conway deviates or refuses just answer the questions. “It’s her skill set and she’s effective, which drives a lot of people crazy.”

“So she doesn’t lie, she just protects someone else’s lie,” said Colbert. “It helps and encourages someone else’s lie.”

Cuomo admitted that you “could put it that way”, but then defended his decision to let it “hide” on CNN. “I have it with her because I think having the principal adviser to the President of the United States is precious to people, even if they oppose him,” he said, “Because it lets you see what you’re dealing with, what you’re up against the reminder that he beat you the last time.” ”

