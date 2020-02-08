CNN Survey: Sanders and Buttigieg Lead New Hampshire Preschool

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend., Ind., Are leading a new CNN poll for the upcoming New Hampshire elementary school after barely performing in the Iowa Caucuses last week.

Sanders, I-Vt., Is in the lead with 28% support from the probably democratic primary voters, Buttigieg with 21%. Their number increased by 3 points for Sanders and points from January.

The poll was conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s poll center from February 4-7 on 365 likely democratic primary voters and has a profit margin of 5.1 percentage points.

Former Vice President Joe Biden finished third in the poll with 11%, down 5 points from the previous month, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Fell to 9%.

Sander’s support came from Warren:

Sanders by 8 points among voters younger than 45.

Loops up 10 points among the self-identified liberals.

Warren lost 6 points among the Liberals.

Buttigieg’s numbers rose at Biden’s expense:

Buttigieg by 8 points among voters younger than 45.

Buttigieg 6 points among moderates and conservatives

For older voters by 9 points and for conservatives by 5 points.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg with 21 to 19% was just ahead of Sanders among the voters who only turn to one candidate or are undecided.

Most primary voters, at 56%, expect Sanders to win the primary elections.

