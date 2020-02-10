CNN poll: Sanders leads NH on the eve of elementary school

Senator Bernie Sanders has backed up 29% of likely New Hampshire primary voters who ex-South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was up seven percentage points in the last CNN New Hampshire primary tracking survey held on Monday, a day before of the vote that was published.

Third in the poll is former Vice President Joe Biden with 11%, followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (10%) and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar (7%).

Other results show:

Only about half of the likely primary voters say they have definitely decided who to vote for.

Among those who claim to be committed to their candidate, Sanders is at the top with 42%, only 18% for Buttigieg, 14% for Biden, 10% for Warren and 6% for Klobuchar.

Among those who say they could change their minds, Buttigieg is at the top with 26%, 15% for Sanders, 10% for Warren and 7% for Biden and Klobuchar, respectively.

Warren tops the list of voters’ second elections, with 20% saying it is their second choice, followed by Sanders with 15% and Buttigieg with 14%.

Approval of Klobuchar was 11% in the last two days of the survey, compared to 4% in the previous two days. Biden’s support also increased, with 14% supporting him in the past two days after only 8% in the past two days.

Fifty-nine percent say Sanders is the most likely candidate to win New Hampshire, while 10 percent expect Buttigieg to win and only 6 percent expect Biden or Warren to win.

The poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire poll center, was held on February 6th and 9th among 365 likely democratic primary voters with an error rate of plus or minus 5.1 percentage points.

