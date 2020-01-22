An aspiring Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Has joined former Vice President Joe Biden to take part of the leadership over the remaining candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, a new CNN poll found.

It is the first time that Biden has not had a solo lead in the CNN polls for this race. And the poll has brought Sanders 7 points since the last CNN poll in December.

The new poll found that 27% of Democrats or Democrat Independent Independent Sanders support, while 24% support Biden. There is no clear lead in the survey because the distance between Sanders and Biden is within the margin of error of the survey of plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.

The poll results, released on Wednesday, also show how other candidates asked:

14% for Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.

11% for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

5% for former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg

4% for Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota

4% for businessman Andrew Young

2% for the billionaire businessman Tom Steyer

No other candidate reached 1%.

The CNN poll, conducted by the SSRS on January 16 and 19, polled 500 registered voters who are Democrats or Democratically Independent.

