Global automotive sales declined 4% in 2019, and according to CNN Business, there is no sign of an increase in 2020. And braking car sales could crash more than the auto industry.

Citing a report from LMC Automotive, CNN announced that vehicle sales fell to 90.3 million in 2019, down from 94.4 million in 2018. The record high in vehicle sales in 2017 was 95.2 million.

China was hit hardest, with the LMC selling 2.3 million fewer vehicles sold. In India, new car purchases also fell significantly due to the weak economic and credit crisis.

According to CNN, fears within the industry are that the car may have peaked, and numbers will continue to fall as consumers have marginalized the combustion engine over fears of climate change.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the auto industry is responsible for 5.7% of economic output and 8% of goods exports. It is also the second largest consumer of steel and aluminum worldwide, according to CNN. Even a dent has an impact on the global economy as a whole.

Despite innovations such as electric vehicles and driverless cars, LMC expects global sales to drop below 90 million by 2020.

“Mature markets such as Western Europe and the United States are unlikely to really support the global total,” Jonathon Poskitt, director of global sales at LMC, told CNN.

