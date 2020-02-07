CNN: Mick Mulvaney’s job now in doubt

While the dust lays the impeachment and acquittal of President Donald Trump, the future of Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in the White House is in doubt, reports CNN.

In a Friday report, the news channel reported that Trump lost confidence in Mulvaney months ago. However, he was convinced by the adjutants not to make any changes during his impeachment.

After the Senate’s acquittal of Trump, Mulvaney’s daily role is questioned again, according to CNN.

Mulvaney is reportedly increasingly dissatisfied with his role and is convinced that it has been reduced compared to former chiefs of staff. Several sources said CNN Trump often ignores Mulvaney’s input.

However, the news network noted that it is still uncertain when or whether Mulvaney will leave his post. However, discussions about his future have taken place among White House employees in recent days.

“It is unfortunate, but not surprising, that CNN turns to the intrigue stories of the palace at the end of a week when the president has been completely acquitted,” said Judd Deere, deputy spokesman for the White House. “As he indicated in his speech on the state of the Union this week, President Trump is focused on delivering results for the American people. We currently have no recruitment announcements. “

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the resignation of Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Is seen as the first choice for Mulvaney. Meadows was said to have advised Trump daily during the impeachment process.

