CNN does not interview Mike Pence-Wolf Blitzer Israel citing impeachment

At a time when violent anti-Semitism is on the rise, CNN declined an interview with Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation. according to sources.

The White House offered Wolf Blitzer an exclusive interview with Pence at the World Holocaust Forum next Thursday, and the moderator of the “Situation Room” was thrilled. But CNN chief Jeff Zucker then prohibited Blitzer from leaving the country for impeachment against President Trump in the Senate.

Blitzers paternal grandparents were killed in the Holocaust and his parents were survivors. In an emotional interview in 2018, he said: “My grandparents were murdered in Auschwitz. My father survived, but two of his brothers and two of his sisters were killed. They were not separated to go to another facility. They were separated to die. “

A CNN source said: “Wolf really wanted to do the Pence interview personally. He cares very much about his family background, which is why Wolf was offered him by the White House. But Sugar stepped in and said Wolf wasn’t going anywhere because next week the network would be “impeachment all the time”. CNN’s anti-Trump bias is so great that they can’t even send a personable interview to commemorate the Holocaust. “Dozens of world leaders are expected at the forum, including Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron.

A separate CNN source confirmed: “Wolf was offered the interview. We declined because the impeachment process is due in the Senate next week and Wolf will lead our reporting. So he can’t be out of the country. And frankly, we wouldn’t be able to send our anchors on an overseas trip to take them out of the air for days next week when the trial against the Senate will take place. “

A White House spokesman also told us: “We offered an interview to Wolf Blitzer. CNN declined, but we don’t know why … We haven’t made a final decision about our media plans for Israel. “