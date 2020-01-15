CNN debate moderator Abby Phillip asked Bernie Sanders during Tuesday’s debate at Des Moines:

“CNN reported yesterday – and Senator Sanders, Senator Warren confirmed in a statement – that in 2018, you told it that you did not think a woman could win the election. Why did you say that? “

Not “did you say that”, but “why did you say that?”

Sanders denied it, then listed the many reasons why the story makes no sense: he urged Warren herself to run in 2016, campaigned for a candidate who won the popular vote by 3 million votes, and said the opposite in public for decades. “There is a video of me 30 years ago talking about how a woman could become president of the United States,” he said.

Phillip asked him to clarify: he never said it? “That’s right,” said Sanders. Phillip turned to Warren and said, “Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you that a woman could not win the election?”

This “when” was as transparent as a media “will fuck you” as we saw in a presidential debate. It brought back memories of another infamous CNN ambush when Bernard Shaw in 1988 kicked Mike Dukakis with a question about whether he was condoning the death penalty for someone who raped and murdered his wife, Kitty.

This time, the whole network threw the mud. During a 24-hour period before, during and after the debate, CNN said goodbye to what remained of its reputation as a non-political actor through a remarkable series of factually dubious reports, twisted comments and heavy messages. .

The cycle began with an “explosive” presentation from CNN reporter MJ Lee. Released on the eve of the debate, Lee reported Warren’s claim that Sanders had told him that a woman could not win at a meeting in December 2018.

Lee treated the story as fact, using constructs such as “Sanders replied that he did not think a woman could win” and “the revelation that Sanders expressed skepticism that Warren could win”.

Lee said that “the conversation” opened a window on “the role of sexism and gender inequality in politics”: the conversation also illustrates the skepticism not only of American voters but also of senior Democratic officials that the country is ready to elect a woman president …

Although Lee said he based his story on “the accounts of four people,” it was “two people Warren spoke to directly after the meeting.” And “two people familiar with the meeting.” There were only two people in the room, Sanders and Warren. Lee’s “four people” actually relied on only one source, Warren.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same construction that has led to countless other shaky stories in the past, from WMD reports to Russiagate speculation. An unconfirmable hearsay story is transmitted by a source, which tells the reporter the number of two or three other people in the office who heard the same story in the same place. Here it is: A single source pony is now factual “according to several people familiar with the subject”.

CNN meditated on the “quarrel” between Sanders and Warren the whole day before the debate. “It’s a heavyweight match tonight. It’s going to be dashing, it’s going to be competitive, “said former DNC president and commentator Terry McAuliffe. It was the humble aspect of this rude episode.

Leading the way with Jake Tapper – where the anchor was forced to play devil’s advocate and raise the question “did it happen?” – there was mockery about the senator’s denials. Here’s an exchange between Tapper and Hilary Rosen, a longtime Democrat strategist:

Jake Tapper: Hilary, let me start with you. The explanation we heard from the Sanders campaign last night was essentially, “Look, they crossed paths.” … What Senator Sanders was trying to say is that Trump will exploit misogyny and sexism and make difficult the victory of a woman.

Hilary Rosen: Yes.

Jake Tapper: He didn’t say he didn’t believe a woman would win.

Hilary Rosen: What they were saying was the misunderstood little lady. (To laugh)

The talk show hosted by Anderson Cooper and starring McAuliffe, former Clinton comms Jess McIntosh, and former Barack Obama senior adviser David Axelrod, was full of writing on how the Democratic Party moves too far to the left. Panelists were worried aloud about how more “moderate” candidates like Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar (obsessed with media attention despite a comically coherent lack of real support) a pull in the debate.

A consistent question was whether Warren “would hire” Sanders on the story “women can’t win”, or if someone like Klobuchar could:

Gloria Borger: In the fight between, you know, between Warren and Sanders over sex and if he told her that a woman couldn’t win, I don’t think they’re going to engage on it tonight . Which took place –

Anderson Cooper: Governor McAuliffe was here earlier to say that he thought they could not get involved, but that Senator Klobuchar –

David Axelrod: Yes, I think it’s true. I think it’s right.

Sanders was not always mentioned by name in discussions of the party’s unfortunate extremist drift, but we know who Axelrod was talking about when he suggested that Klobuchar or Buttigieg might say, “We can talk about Medicare for All. But here on planet Earth… “

Of course, there have been times when Sanders has been mentioned, such as when Dana Bash offered this mouthful of gibberish on the “Commander in Chief test”:

Do (the voters) want an anti-interventionist from Bernie Sanders, or do they want someone who has experience and who – as you will surely hear behind us – voted for things like war in Iraq and may have made other decisions that he does not regret and has been a leader in national security, but does he too?

CNN fabricates these mundane meanders, worried about the candidates’ chances and how they could overcome the irrational impulses of the electorate (“It’s the head or the heart,” as Bash put it.) ). It’s an elite message in insane quantities, to the point that you want to shout: “We have it!”

This continued during the debate, with the chryon presenting questions like, “How (Sanders) will he keep the country from bankruptcy?” Or: “Does Sanders owe voters an explanation for the cost of his plan health for them and the country? ”

After Phillip pulled the stuff “When Sanders said something horrible that we can’t prove happened, how did you feel?”, Warren moved to Klobuchar, who coincidentally was the person the panelists predicted might story: “Senator Klobuchar,” said Phillip, “What do you say to people who say that a woman cannot win the election?” Again, the questionable construction of the question presupposed that someone had actually said it.

I wondered online how long it would take someone after the debate to declare Klobuchar the winner. This turned out to be the very first comment on Gloria Borger’s Anderson Cooper concluding show: “Well, I think Amy Klobuchar did his best to distinguish himself as a pragmatist who can say rest of the Democrats to become real. “

Then McIntosh said this: I think what Bernie forgot is that it was not a story he told / she said. It’s a reported story that CNN was part of the breakup. So to tell him bluntly no, I think it wasn’t – it wasn’t enough to address that to the women who are watching.

Poor Anderson Cooper was forced to intercede and point out that this is literally a story he told / said (and not remotely “reported”, I might add). Shortly after, Bash said it was an “out of the park moment” for Warren, adding that the story was a litmus test for gender solidarity:

And so she tries to use this moment and explain why, not only a woman, but her as a woman in this position, should be really seriously considered. And it was a smart way to do it, because it also brought the other woman on the scene, almost – a sister out of solidarity.

To complete the fully predictable messaging cycle, Van Jones said, “There was a banana peel sent to Bernie to intervene when he came in with his comments on the women. I think Bernie stepped on it and slipped. He concluded, “(Warren) hit that moment out of the park. “

After the debate, Trump fans online were in schadenfreude mode, singing how “the left” had finally figured out that CNN was really fake news. Overall, #CNNisgarbage was on trend and #fuckCNN was not far behind.

If the network sees no problem, it’s delusional. Voters on both sides of the aisle have changed since the days of Bernard Shaw. They pay more attention to media manipulation, and it doesn’t get much more manipulative than pointing out the facts to advance transparent political narratives, which is a new and accepted habit in the information landscape. commercial.

We’ll find out in Iowa and New Hampshire what Democratic Party voters think of this Warren-Sanders reunion, but this filthy story is pale compared to the big picture: episodes like this explain why people hate the media.