CNN announces Presidential Democratic City Halls in New Hampshire

(CNN) – CNN will host eight Democratic President’s town halls two nights in New Hampshire, just a few days before voters go to the primary on February 11, the network said on Friday.

The town halls will be broadcast in prime time from the Saint Anselm College campus on February 5th and 6th, giving candidates the opportunity to address their final arguments to the “first-in-the-nation” primary voters.

Candidates will appear in consecutive hours and answer questions directly from the audience and a CNN moderator. The city halls are broadcast on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and CNN Airport Network and streamed on CNN.com, CNN OTT apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV and Android TV as well as CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android , CNN’s SiriusXM channels and Westwood One Radio Network.

The network announced that additional details, including the moderators, will be released at a later date and the audience will be composed of invited New Hampshire Democrats and Independents who say they will vote in the Democratic Elementary School, as well as students of the Saint Anslem College.

Here is the full list:

Wednesday, February 5th:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Businessman Andrew Yang

Businessman Tom Steyer

Thursday, February 6th:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

