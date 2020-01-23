CM Punk has a choice of who should win the Royal Rumble. Photo credit: WWE

CM Punk was back at the WWE Backstage last night and he chose who he wanted to win the WWE Royal Rumble for this year.

Before making the selection, he made it clear that he was talking about who he thought should win the Royal Rumble, not who he thought would win the Royal Rumble, as these are two different things.

While Roman Reigns won and competed against The Fiend at WrestleMania, CM Punk had a much better idea about getting a young star to the top.

If CM Punk booked the WWE Royal Rumble Match, he would have NXT star Keith Lee won.

CM Punk still sees NXT as the smaller brand, although WWE has tried to promote it as in the past few months. He said that WWE caught a flash of lightning in a bottle with Keith Lee and they have to run with it.

Punk pointed out that Keith Lee was overwhelmed with his moment in the ring with Roman Reigns at the Survivor Series and that it seems like a long time ago, even though it was only two months ago.

According to CM Punk, WWE has a chance to make Keith Lee a giant star if they move quickly and he’s good enough to deserve the bigger stage of a brand like Monday Night Raw. Punk is supposed to let Keith Lee come in and throw Brock Lesnar to win everything.

When Christian said that he thought Brock Lesnar should win it all, starting with first place and just romping through everyone, CM Punk said that he would like to see the Twitter comments just as it happens.

Paige said she thought Otis from Heavy Machinery should win, which gave CM Punk a giggle.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place on Sunday evening at 7/6 a.m. on the WWE Network.