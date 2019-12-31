CM Punk and others responded to Liv Morgan's role in the raw wedding

Loading...

The large wedding segment in Monday Night Raw's main event slot this week was certainly controversial. The story of the relationship between Lana and Bobby Lashley had received a lot of criticism from the start, and that was before bringing in Liv Morgan as Lana's seemingly secret bisexual lover who feels contempt for her marriage to Lashley. The idea of ​​LGBTQ storylines and characters in WWE has always been full of problems in recent years, especially as the concern of LGBTQ fans and performers has replaced the kind of shock and nervousness that such angles have been about in recent decades ,

Former WWE superstar and current WWE backstage writer CM Punk said on Twitter: "WWE needs to hire people who really understand what representation means to the audience they want to achieve." It may seem optimistic for Punk to assume that WWE is interested in representing and reaching LGBTQ audiences, but on the other hand, Stephanie McMahon has said this in the past.

Outspoken queer indie wrestler Effy was also asked for his opinion on Twitter, and it wasn't surprising that he had a lot to say:

I specifically think that it harms bisexual representation as a whole because it implies that Lana, who is in love with a man, has to fulfill her lust for women by cheating on her relationship. I also don't think it was done in good faith behind it, aside from a shock factor for the television of "Oh, now she's a lesbian too, she won't fuck!". And I think it's bad service for Sonya Deville, who was pushing her partner hard for a subtle LGBT angle and this was tossed in favor of out-of-left-field disclosure at a nasty wedding To reach cuck angle. Aside from all of these points, it's just a stupid wrestling show on TV and we should be able to laugh and be entertained, but see them do another gay hoax at a wedding after being given up for Billy and Chuck is indicative of the fact that this was done without the intent to be more inclusive and only something that Vince could laugh and say softly: "Haha, now they're lesbian!". But finally, even though they take anti-gay (i.e. death penalty) Saudi money and have actively supported Trump's platform for years (which leads me to believe) that a truly inclusive and respectful view of gay athletes could be very far away, but I will not lose hope that something changes. Even when Finn Bálor made an exclusive LGBTQ appearance at Wrestle Mania, it felt important for a moment, but in a way it was a false flag and they realistically only fed crumbs from gay fans to keep them silent for 10 minutes bring.

As for Sonya Deville, who was indeed aiming for a lesbian act that reflects her real identity, she had her own, relatively subtle reactions:

Without knowing what was going on behind the scenes, it feels like a kick to Sonya that WWE never pulled the trigger for her relationship history with Mandy, but they decided to do it instead. Ultimately, this is just another example of WWE's embarrassing time, and what can we do other than hope that it will catch up at some point?

I don't think anyone should blame Liv Morgan (not what someone has) and I just hope that from this perspective she comes out with some kind of character that works for her and ideally the chance of a push as an actor instead of just acting like a joke in someone else's story.

