ClubLink rewards golf interests, winter use on the Kanata course, an eye for redevelopment

Golfers play at Kanata Golf and Country Club. ClubLink has submitted its controversial planning application to City Hall for the redevelopment of 71 hectares of land at the Kanata Golf and Country Club. October 8, 2019.

Errol McGihon / Postmedia

The Kanata golf course with an eye for redevelopment comes under the sworn ceiling for more than 200 people and not many people use the land for winter activities, according to statements filed in a lawsuit about the future of the property.

ClubLink, the owner of the Kanata Golf and Country Club, pursues an infill residential community on the golf course land in collaboration with Minto Communities and Richcraft Homes. The city is fighting the golf company in court and is asking the judge to honor an old agreement that protects the country against redevelopment. A hearing is expected next month.

About 500 residents attend a community meeting organized by Kanata North Councilor Jenna Sudds, who will fight Ottawa on October 28 against the redevelopment of The Kanata Golf and Country Club.

Wayne Cuddington /

jpg

A statement from the golf course director, Brent Deighan, requests comments in a city statement from Donald Kennedy, a retired planner and member of the golf course, that the golf course is widely used throughout the year, including cross-country skiers in the winter.

“From my observations, Kennedy exaggerates the use of the golf course by the public. It’s not as extensive as he suggests, “Deighan says in his statement.

Deighan even says that if there are non-golfers on site during the golf season, they will not have access. About five people a day in winter use the land for cross-country skiing, he says.

A separate statement from Minto senior land development manager Beth Henderson says there are other popular places for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, including the green belt. Henderson says the planned development on the golf course would have open spaces suitable for cross-country skiing.

When it comes to golf, Deighan’s statement points to several other options and gives courses less than 35 kilometers from the Kanata Golf and Country Club.

Deighan also provides more information about the number of members on the Kanata golf course.

The club had a maximum of 775 members in four membership categories. Only 534 people were members from November, 105 of whom live in 77 homes on the golf course.

The golf course set 450 as the maximum number of members eligible for full golf rights, but there were only 319 in the books. Even the 100 available slots for ‘social memberships’ – with which people can dine and attend non-golf events at the club – were only filled by 44 people.

Entry fees for membership have fallen from a high of $ 22,500 in 2005 to the current price of $ 9,000, Deighan says in his statement. Even at the current price, a new member has not signed up since 2017, he adds.

ClubLink has blamed the shrinking golf business for exploring redevelopment options for the 71-hectare estate. Under the development application submitted to the town hall there would be 1500 new residential units in a mix of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. The development application is assessed by city planners for compliance with the official planning and zoning policy. The development appraisal process is independent of the legal proceedings.

The city brought ClubLink to court in an attempt to reach a 1981 agreement between the ancient city of Kanata and Campeau Corp. landowner did not want to run the golf course anymore, the city could take over the land free of charge.

A judge has allowed the Kanata Greenspace Protection Coalition to be a party during the trial. It means that the community organization can interview witnesses and submit material as part of the procedure.

jwilling@postmedia.com

twitter.com/JonathanWilling

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Egan: Community police in neighborhoods where “they hate the police”

Good advice: do not take a selfie with the bears walking through the Gatineau Park ski routes

Long delays expected after the LRT train immobilized due to a downstream power line