Club confirms signing of Celtic Player – Is the writing on the wall?

It was January last year when Celtic stated that they had signed both Andrew Gutman and Manny Perez for the future.

It appeared to be a new tactic from Lee Congerton, to sign up players who would not come in immediately but are under contract with Celtic.

As we know, Lee has left the building, along with manager Brendan Rodgers. This leaves the two American stars in a position where the current crop of coaches and headscout doesn’t scout very much about them.

Gutman was loaned to Charlotte Independence, but would then get an MLS move to FC Cincinnati, while Manny Perez would get a move to the lower division in North Carolina and it has just been announced that he has signed on loan again for another season .

Andrew came in this summer and Celtic looked at him in the preseason. Manny would do the same, but an injury forced the player to stay at home in the US and recover. With Celtic who apparently needs work permits to bring the bhoys full time, much of this depends on international appearances.

Gutman is on the right track and has been part of a few provisional American squadrons without making the final selection. Perez looks so far from it, it seems doubtful if it could happen to the right back / winger.

There is an external chance that we will see Andrew playing a competitive game for the Hoops at some point, but both transfers currently seem a waste of time and a policy that has been abandoned since Congerton left and Hammond entered.