Clowning amid coronavirus at a push-by birthday celebration

She fills an unused sock with toddler powder and dusts her deal with just before smearing on orange and yellow paint. The smells of talc and greasy make-up choose her back again to a time ahead of sickness stalked the land, to the din of a fall carnival, to the smell of fried food items and cotton candy, to balloons squeaking as she tied them into the styles of animals, to a little crowd of kids gasping at her magic tricks and laughing.

But now the residence is tranquil and Ellie Mae the clown is by yourself.

She dusts her facial area yet again in advance of introducing the purple paint, and at the time far more when all the portray is completed. The powder retains the makeup from having also sticky. She’s just acquiring designed up for a selfie, but she may as properly go all out. She covers her authentic hair and suits a yellow wig to her head.

Before, she rummaged by way of a rainbow room of colors and shapes — containers of pink, blue and eco-friendly that she structured in her closet following the pandemic strike — to locate the excellent attire: the suitable wig, the appropriate make-up and a costume adorned with minor balloon animals.

In full regalia, she poses on the couch for the photograph. Continue to, she’s not prepared to improve.

She keeps the makeup on by means of a Zoom assembly for her working day work, as if that ended up typical. She doesn’t depend on clowning for food items. It is a side gig. She does it for the joy.

Nowadays is her friend’s birthday, and he’s celebrating — at harmless distances — in a Walmart parking large amount. “He counts down for it. For six months,” she states. “Having Down syndrome, which is a challenging hit to not get to have your birthday bash.”

She decides to head out into the environment.

Driving in costume utilized to be standard. To Easter egg hunts, like the one she was supposed to function for her church this 12 months. To barbecues on the Fourth of July. She anxieties about all individuals young children missing out on entertaining, any kind of entertaining. Lacking out on childhood. “That,” she states, “is possibly the hardest factor to see.”

Exterior the Walmart, she joins a parade of vehicles rolling little by little past her friend. When she’s up, she waves. She smiles. A generate-by celebration is however some sort of occasion, at minimum.

Back in her lavatory, Ellie Mae wipes the makeup off her confront, mindful to scrub away each individual trace of crimson, white and orange. Her rainbow closet has long gone darkish with the sky. She’s Elinor Blankenship yet again.

Elinor folds her animal-balloon gown and places away her wig until eventually who knows when.