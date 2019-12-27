Clowney of the Seahawks promises to play against the 49ers despite the injury – The Reporter

Loading...

The San Francisco 49ers should expect to see Jadeveon Clowney in the field Sunday night for their NFC West showdown in Seattle. At least that's what the sick defensive star of the Seahawks says.

Clowney has missed Seattle's last two games and will probably undergo out-of-season surgery due to a central muscle injury. But Clowney promised reporters earlier this week that he will play against the 49ers with the NFC West title at stake.

"There is no way he is not playing," Clowney told reporters on Thursday. "I'm playing."

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, had a big impact on Seattle's 27-24 victory over the 49ers on November 11 at Levi’s Stadium.

He returned a loose ball for a touchdown, pulled out a sack, recorded five tackles, forced a loose ball and had five quarterback hits over Jimmy Garoppolo when the 49ers were overtaken in overtime. The performance earned the NFC Clowney Defensive Player of the Week honors.

But Clowney was injured during that game, and has lost three of the last five games since then. He told the Seattle Times that during the game, "I thought I had been kicked or beaten" on the top of his leg. "I really didn't know … I was just trying to get over it."

Clowney, the Times said, ended up playing 69 snapshots, the peak of the season. But he said "when I calmed down and we were on the bus, it was as if I could barely lift my leg." But it was a good game and we won that game, so it really didn't matter at that moment until I woke up the next day and it was like, & # 39; Oh, something is wrong & # 39; "."

How much Clowney can practice on Friday will certainly influence his status for Sunday.

Clowney told reporters on Thursday that another motivation to return to the field this week is to help Seattle win a farewell to the first round playoffs, which could be a great benefit to what Clowney and the Seahawks hope is a long run. of playoffs.

"I'm playing for that now," Clowney said about the possibility of a goodbye. “So, I hope we can calm him next week, then I play next week. That's my goal."

