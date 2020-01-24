Cloud arms race buys Intel time, huge profits, but probably indigestion

Intel has capacity for its server processors and sells many Xeons because cloud providers are rapidly expanding data centers. The demand from data centers is to buy Intel time to address PC chip shortages, boost its 10nm processors, and develop its AI-based roadmap.

The processor giant has crushed its fourth-quarter profit targets with a revenue increase of 8% and a non-GAAP profit of $ 1.52 per share. Intel delivered $ 72 billion in revenue for 2019 in a challenging year.

In the past year, Intel has faced ongoing production problems, changes in leadership and renewed competition from AMD and Qualcomm. The chip maker also saw new competitive pressure from companies such as Amazon, which announced agencies based on its own Graviton2 processor. Intel has also sold its modem activities to Apple.

Nonetheless, the so-called data centers for Intel were brilliant, as the data center group achieved revenue growth of 19% in the fourth quarter. The IoT group saw revenue growth of 13% in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Intel stood firm in the PC industry because it deals with inventory shortages and got a hefty bite from the end of the life of Windows 7.

Intel CFO George Davis said:

We expect an exceptionally strong Q1 because cloud customers continue to build capacity and use our best performing products. This would mean three-quarters of the strong cloud expansion and we expect a more modest capacity expansion for the rest of the year as cloud service providers go to a digestion phase. We also plan to provide an increasingly competitive environment during the year.

That competitive market shows how Intel will use its leverage and scale to compete a little with the price. Davis indicated that the gross margins would fall.

Here is the Intel landscape to think about. Yes, AMD is a pain at the back of Intel. Yes, Nvidia is changing the discussion about computer architecture. And yes, Qualcomm goes to the PC business. But Intel can still print money, so don’t wait until that obituary.

CEO Bob Swan said:

Back on our May analysts day, we told you that the industry was at a turning point where the exponential growth of data is fueling massive expansion in multi-cloud environments, transforming networks and catalyzing the intelligent lead. We are convinced that we are well positioned to lead this data revolution and we expect to generate $ 85 billion in revenue and $ 6 in revenue per share over the next 3 to 4 years. 1 year after that plan, we amply follow our commitment. We have $ 3 billion more revenue and earned $ 0.52 extra compared to our expectations for May. Our expectation is to continue depositing every 90 days in the direction of our multi-year target.

Ultimately, Intel has a data center structure that it can use and, most importantly, inventory. Swan said:

We are pretty good on the server. And I think that with a growth of 19% in the fourth quarter we have exhausted our inventory level. You have such a peak in demand. We are not perfect for all products or all SKUs. But server CPUs, we really give priority to that and try to put ourselves in a position where we are not limited, and we are in pretty good condition. Pretty good shape, macro, micro, here and there a few challenges, but the CPU delivery of the server is pretty good.

Intel’s competitive position now appears to be swelling. We will see how this data center war takes place as cloud providers pause to process. Stifel analyst Patrick Ho noted that Intel is still facing fierce competition in the production of processors.

If Intel wants to regain leadership in process technology (and at least stop the share of share loss on the front of the PC client), it must be aggressively issued in the coming years. We believe that this “arms race” among the leading players (Intel, TSMC, Samsung) is one that is extremely well-capitalized, well-funded and focused companies that can “blow-to-blow” with each other (and for an extended period of time) ).

Related: