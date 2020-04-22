Closing Fantasy 7 Remake: The Ideal Hard Mode Loadouts For Every Character | Essential Weapons & Materia

Soon after completing the tale in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you are going to unlock Tricky Method. It lives up to the identify, since Hard Method locks your celebration out of objects, vehicle-regeneration, and bench healing. That puts your MP at a quality — and there’s only 1 MP-Absorption Materia in the match. You’ll have to wisely use your MP to survive each and every difficult come across, and you will never have Phoenix Down or Ether to fall back on.

It is tough, so you’ll have to absolutely modify your gameplay fashion to endure. HP Up and MP Up Materia are instantly very critical, and the a lot more HP Up you can equip on to your principal figures, the better. Chakra and Prayer are quickly your most vital powers — and you are going to have to extremely very carefully manage your elemental powers.

Beneath you will come across my tips for all 4 character loadouts what weapons to equip, armory / equipment you will need to have, and materia to stage up.

Cloud – Hard Method Create

Weapon: Hardedge – We’re likely to test to thrust Cloud’s destruction output to the restrict. The extra damage you can do, the greater.

Accessory / Armor : Chain Bangle, Champion Belt, Whistlewind Scarf Chain Bangle for high protection, Champion Belt for a minor more destruction, or Whistlewind Scarf to enhance your ATB.

Materia: Chakra, Revival, Elemental+Hearth (Swap Features based on fight / Chapter), Get rid of (Optional), ATB Increase, Very first Strike, HP Up (x2), Steadfast Block, Bahamut Summon

Cloud is your principal damage-dealer. Preserve you MP for Arise, and use Chakra (x2) to mend up mid-combat. Use ATB Boost to immediately recharge your ATB at the start of a battle, and unleash Triple Slash as frequently as possible. It is a single of Cloud’s most effective moves. Steadfast Block is extremely beneficial in this article — you want Cloud to tank and deal as much hurt as feasible.

Tifa – Difficult Method Construct

Weapon: Purple Pain – All about raising Stagger and Essential Hit %.

Accessory / Armor : Iron Maiden, Winner Belt, Fury Ring Iron Maiden for quite higher protection, Fury Ring for substantial assault, or Champion Belt for a small of both equally.

Materia: Revival, Barrier, Haste, Overcome (Optional), HP Up (x2), ATB Stagger, Shiva Summon

Tifa is all about putting pressure on your enemies with her normal attacks. She’s also amazingly rapid — she can run close to arenas with out having killed many thanks to her velocity. Mainly because she isn’t your main healer, I advise supplying her some of the optional materia this kind of as Haste. Unlocking Manawall is extremely essential, and Tifa will ordinarily have ATB to spare.

Aerith – Difficult Method Develop

Weapon: Mythril Rod – Get the most magic attack and MP restoration probable.

Accent / Armor: Supreme Bracer, Platinum Earrings

Materia: Pray, Revival, MP Absorb+Fire (Swap elements), Thunder, Aero, Blizzard, MP Up (x2), HP Up (x2), Leviathan Summon

Aerith is your very best magic-consumer and healer. She has powers to get better MP, and looking at as she’s the ideal at working with magic, I recommend constantly giving her MP Take in. Connection with the basic component, use Arcane Ward, and you are going to be earning back again tons of MP though taking down fundamental enemies. Only use the least expensive degree of all magic attacks — until finally you arrive at the bosses, then go nuts.

Barret – Tricky Method Establish

Weapon: EKG Cannon – The most effective weapon. Practically nothing unique right here.

Accent / Armor: Supreme Bracer, Platinum Earrings

Materia: Pray, Revival, MP Absorb+Fireplace (Swap features), Thunder, Aero, Blizzard, MP Up (x2), HP Up, Magic Up, Leviathan Summon

In the submit-sport, Barret is seriously a less-good version of Aerith. When Aerith isn’t out there, you are going to want to use Barret just like her — just improve his magic electricity with components and Magic Up materia. Give him increased Pray, and let him do all the long-assortment spellcasting.

These are just my own load-outs and ideas for Really hard Method! Based on your individual preferences, there is room to personalize all of your most loved people. Chakra / Pray, MP Absorption, and HP Up / MP Up are the most vital.