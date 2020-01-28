Closed Door Match: Ewan Henderson and Karamoko Dembele Start for Celtic

The development side of Celtic plays against Huddersefield in a game with closed doors in the south during lunch. The bhoys for the friendly draw will be put to the test with a kick-off scheduled at 2 p.m.

Celtic has taken a strong, young team to Huddersfield and even Karamoko Dembele made the trip after having some playing time for the first team in the weekend against Ross County.

The midfielder made a cameo appearance in the 3-0 win, but it shows Neil Lennon’s willingness to integrate Karamoko into the first team.

For now he has the chance to get a new game under his belt and prove to Neil Lennon that he deserves more attention in the first team.

Ewan Henderson returns to the development side after his loan from Ross County was canceled last week. The midfielder will spend the rest of this season at Celtic and will also try to reach the first team.

No Afolabi or O’Connor besides the Irish who were sent on loan to the Scottish championship at the weekend.