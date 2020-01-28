Close popular Bristol farm shop

BRISTOL, IND. – Another local store in Michiana is close to closing – this time after serving generations of customers and buying things like agricultural equipment and animal feed.

Kruse Farm Supply in Bristol will offer significant discounts every week until the end of March.

This is because Steve Kruse, the third generation owner of the property, told ABC 57 that he had to do everything to make room for his final project: retirement.

“If you’re a small company, you can be very good friends with all of your suppliers and customers,” said Kruse.

“That’s the hardest part of it all. As soon as I decide to pull the trigger, that’s the hardest thing: tell everyone you will and maybe see them as a customer for the last time.”

Kruse announced the closure on Facebook and people from across the community poured in with support and sadness.

Kruse is not only proud of having defeated almond cancer lately, but also grateful to those who do business in his business.