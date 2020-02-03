Close fees, focus contributions as inputs for the pension check

Loading

A lobby group representing industry funds advocated “robust” performance benchmarks – including low fees – and urged the regulator to withdraw industry funds that failed to meet these goals.

“The government, regulators and the sector are all responsible for dealing with underperformance,” said Industry Super Australia.

Many industry associations that have a vested interest in raising mandatory contributions supported the planned increase in the pension guarantee to 12 percent by 2025.

Planned super-guarantee increases, which are already enshrined in law, would increase the current rate from 9.5 percent from July 2021 to 10 percent, then by a further 0.5 percentage points per year until it reaches 12 percent in July 2025.

The Australian Association of Pension Funds (ASFA) said increasing the pension guarantee would increase retirement income and economic security and reduce the role of pension.

ASFA’s request also renewed the request to break the breakeven threshold of $ 450 a month for Super.

“The existence of the threshold discriminates against low-wage earners, part-time employees and multiple-employment workers who receive little or no (old-age) contributions,” said ASFA.

The stockbroker and financial advisers association also advocated moving the super guarantee, but said that unless required, “the only other alternative is to incentivize additional contributions.”

Submissions were closed on Monday, but some organizations received an extension.

This followed a report by Cameron Murray from the University of Sydney, which called for the retirement pension to be cut entirely in favor of the retirement pension to boost the economy.

Investment banker Mark Carnegie criticized this proposal as mathematically illiterate, although he acknowledged that there were problems with the current super system.

“We have one of the best pension systems in the world. It is exceptional what it has achieved compared to other pension systems,” said Carnegie.

“There are problems with the fees paid to managers who sit there and ask grotesque amounts to choose between stocks A and B.”

According to Murray, the superannuation was a “channeling of income through the wealth markets, a decrease in demand and the inclusion of a large military workforce in accounting”. The academic also noted that without a super obligation, workers would receive an increase in pay and purchasing power back home.

The government disagreed with its plans for the review, but spoke at a conference of pension fund directors, Deputy Minister of Pension Funds and Financial Services Jane Hume, about the likelihood of far-reaching reforms.

“The review of retirement income is primarily about providing a single source of truth for future political debates, not a source of policy recommendations,” she said at the Conexus Financial Superannuation Chair Forum last week.

Charlotte is a reporter for The Age.

Jennifer Duke is a media and telecommunications journalist for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

