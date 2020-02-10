Clorox Rebrand strives for sustainability – Adweek

Founded 107 years ago as Electro-Alkaline Co. with an initial investment of $ 500 in Oakland, California, the company started with just one product: Clorox Liquid Bleach. Horse-drawn wagons supplied the 5-gallon reusable pitchers for cleaning industrial plants.

The brand, which now belongs to Procter & Gamble, has developed into a number of other household cleaners with and without bleach. Clorox has also changed its appearance several times since the company was founded.

Challenge

Clorox was an older brand that faced an ever increasing number of direct cleaning competitors popular with millennials and Gen Z. Therefore, Clorox needed a new strategy to survive in the competition. His new approach had to focus more on sustainability, which is a higher priority for new generations than for their parents. Clorox would also need a more reliable image through channels that younger consumers are already using, such as social media. And since the global distribution encompasses countless cultures and markets, Clorox also had to ensure that the color, design and presentation of the new brand elements had no unintended connotations.

goal

According to Magnus Jonsson, Clorox Co.’s US cleaning division, the ultimate goal of rebranding Clorox was to sharpen its purpose and create a “more emotional way of contacting our consumers.” The brand also wanted to ensure that it offered buyers a unified image.

Jonsson said it focuses on millennials because they settle down, start families, and start paying attention to brands that make it easier to keep a clean house or prevent germs from spreading. To reach the millennia, according to Jonsson, Clorox is working on a more authentic and sustainable marketing approach that “gives the brand optimism”.

While sustainability is “a top priority for Clorox,” said Jonsson, the brand had to “think differently about sustainability than in the past” to become more sustainable. For example, Clorox recently launched new compostable disinfectant wipes.

execution

Clorox worked with the creative agency CBX on the new logo, the first update in almost two decades.

“If you haven’t defined your brand standards for 20 years, you will get an inconsistent appearance,” said Jonsson.

As they experimented with new designs, the company focused on eye tracking research to ensure that consumers can positively perceive the changes and can quickly find the product on store shelves.

According to CBX’s Associate Creative Director, Chris Cook, designers had to “be sensitive to the things you postpone” after the company’s legacy. While adhering to the color scheme and chevron design, they have given the angled guy something “more confident” that “has” less weight. “

In order to launch a robust social media marketing campaign, the company formed an advisory board for influencers last month, which is made up of largely millennial influencers whose online roles deal with family life and parents, such as The LaBrant Fam on YouTube and Neely Moldovan and Adam Ali on Instagram.

Results

While Clorox refused to share information about the rebrand’s impact on sales, experts disagree as to whether the company has taken the right step with such a subtle change in design and strategy.

“It’s a very professional, well-considered brand development,” said Mario Natarelli, managing partner at the brand agency MBLM. Focusing on creating a smooth shopping experience by prioritizing eye tracking research is a proven method, Natarelli added, “but it is not innovative.”

Measuring “findability” on a shelf is also an important prerequisite for shopping habits, said marketing analyst Jenn Leire, vice president of client engagement at Analytics Partners.

While the redesign looks “fresher, brighter, cleaner and more modern”, brand consultant Bruce Drinkwater, CEO of the design agency StormBrands, asked whether the brand relies too much on its legacy as a reason to buy.

Debbie Millman, chair of the Masters in Branding program at the School of Visual Arts, saw rebranding as a missed opportunity. With DTC brands that disrupt the cleaning sector with strong sustainability reports and creative marketing, there is room for a new approach. She said given the size, breadth, and reputation of Clorox, it had the ability to “advance the entire category.”