In an abrupt U-turn, Hillary Clinton said Tuesday night that she would support her 2016 rival Bernie Sanders if he won the Democratic nomination to face President Donald Trump in November.

The former Secretary of State had previously refused to say whether she would agree to Sanders in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter released on Tuesday, saying instead, “I won’t go there yet.” She had also offered a broad condemnation of the progressive candidate’s political style.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” Clinton tweeted Tuesday night. “But seriously, the top priority for our country and our world is to retire Trump, and as always, I’ll do everything I can to support our candidate.”

Their first comments broke the scars of the brutal struggle between Sanders and Clinton in 2016 when the Democrats are ready to vote on their next candidate. Sanders’ loyalists believed that the democratic establishment had manipulated the area code in favor of Clinton, who won the nomination but lost the general election against Trump.

For her part, in her memoir “What Happened” after her defeat in 2016, Clinton wrote that she felt Sanders’ criticism had helped Trump win, and disapproved of Sanders that her campaign wasn’t going fast enough after stitching up the defeat supported nomination. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she accused Sanders of cultivating a toxic culture in his campaign.

“We are still in a very busy high season. However, I will say that it is not just him, it is the culture around him. It’s his leadership team, “Clinton had said. Then, referring to a squad of aggressive online Sanders supporters, she continued:” It’s his prominent supporters. It is his online Bernie Bros and her relentless attacks on many of his competitors, particularly women. “

In the interview, she added: “I really hope that people pay attention, because it should be worrying that he allowed this culture – not only allowed, (he) seems to really support it.”

Sanders was in Washington on Tuesday to attend impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. He refused to comment on Clinton’s critical comments and said only in one statement: “Together we will act and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Before Clinton’s evening tweet, her aides had tried to minimize the impact of her comments. Nick Merrill, Clinton’s spokesman, tweeted: “We must all work our hearts out for the nominee, whoever that is, and @HillaryClinton will, as always, be no exception.”

Still, the ongoing tension between Clinton and Sanders is evident. In the interview, Clinton was asked for comments she made in an upcoming documentary saying that Sanders had been in Congress for years, but “nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything.”

When asked whether this assessment is still correct, she said “yes”.

Clinton’s accusations that Sanders promotes a culture of sexism in politics are particularly delicate since Sanders’ best progressive rival in 2020, Warren, accused him of privately telling her that a woman could not win the White House.

Sanders denied this, but after a debate in Iowa last week, Warren refused to shake his outstretched hand, and both candidates accused the other of calling her a “liar.” Sunday said sexists were a problem for the candidates , but also other factors, such as advanced age, sparked further controversy.

